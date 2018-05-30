Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 21 – May 28

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham

INCIDENT: Recovered property was reported at 6466 Old U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap. A missing U-Haul trailer was found.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 402, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,400. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 402, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of Boone was charged with communicating threats and simple physical assault. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 129 Navidad Lane, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $7,399. Court date: June 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 144 Leafy Lane, Boone, was charged with fraud/worthless checks. Secured bond: $425. Court date: June 12.

May 23

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and larceny were reported at 258 Martin Lane, Boone. A Dell Laptop was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421 North, Vilas, was charged with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 5.

May 24

INCIDENT: Fraud by impersonation was reported at 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock. The victim reported her information being used by the offender at the scenes of accidents.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired and damage to property was reported at 400 Lois Lane, Banner Elk. The driver flipped a truck into a creek on a private road. Landscaping was damaged and a firearm was seized at the scene.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 266 Poor Man’s Hollar, Banner Elk. The victim reported her neighbor’s trees being cut down.

INCIDENT: Driving while impaired, driving left of center and littering was reported at Blue Ridge Diner, 5176 Old Highway 421 South, Deep Gap.

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 225 Linda Lane, Vilas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. She was already in custody at the Watauga County Detention Center on other charges.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 460 Hardin Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container and driving left of center. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

May 25

INCIDENT: Larceny and criminal damage to property was reported at 238 Owl Brows Ridge, Blowing Rock. A 42-inch TV, two 32-inch TV’s, a stereo, a coffee maker, an X-Box, a small toolbox and a first aid kit were reported stolen and two hollow core interior doors were reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 255 Clark’s Creek Road, Banner Elk. A glass storm door was reported damaged.

INCIDENT: Simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance was reported at Highland Hills Cabins, Highway 105, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 123 Coras Path, Blowing Rock, was charged with school attendance violation. Court date: June 15.

ARREST: A female suspect, 69, of 1253 Brookshire Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to real property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: June 16.

ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 146 Parkway Forest Drive, Boone, was charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 313 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with possession equipment for alcohol. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 15.

May 26

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported at 920 Clint Norris Road, Boone. Multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 2592 U.S. Highway 321, Boone. The victim reported being punched in the face.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of Boone was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 15.

May 27

INCIDENT: A domestic dispute and simple physical assault was reported at 206 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove. The female victim claims that the male choked her.