Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 2-8, 2022

Reports from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were unavailable this week.
- May 2
- INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at Boone Cellular, located at 1148 Hwy. 105 in Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 314 Meadowview Dr, Unit 433, in Boone. Miscellaneous clothing was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 399 Perkinsville Dr. in Boone. A bluetooth device and water bottle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Wendy’s, located at 1016 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone. Cash was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 179 Howard St. in Boone.
- May 3
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, located at 241 Shadowline Dr. in Boone. A “hand” chair was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Disclosure of obscene material was reported on Blairmont Dr. in Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 217 Edgecliff Ln., Apt. 5, in Boone, was charged with trespassing of real property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 928 Sharpe Rd., Trailer 2, in Burlington, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 24.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 689 Big Windfall Rd., in Lansing, was charged with trespassing of real property. Secured bond: $300. Court date: June 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2224 Blowing Rock Rd., Unit 11, in Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: June 27.
- May 4
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and Burglary/Breaking & Entering was reported at Boone Tobacco Shop & Gift, located at 276 Watauga Village Dr., Suite I, in Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Peak of Boone, located at 199 Hwy. 105 Ext. in Boone. A mountain bike was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at 800 Meadowview Dr. in Boone.
- INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 1055 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 275 E. King St., Apt. 202, in Boone, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: June 28.
- May 5
- ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd. in Boone, was charged with weapon law violations, drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: June 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd. in Boone, was charged with having no operator’s license, reckless driving, resisting arrest/hinder & delay, and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 2757 Montego Bay Blvd. in Kissimmee, Florida, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: June 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 210 Howards Creek Rd. Apt. 1 in Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: June 27.
- May 6
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 241 Shadowline Dr. in Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 110 Winter Dr. in Boone, was charged with animal cruelty. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4725 Elk Creek Road in Deep Gap, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 24.
- May 7
- ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1121 Rock Cliff Road Unit B in Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 27.
- May 8
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking & Entering was reported at 194 Summer Dr. in Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 148 Blairmont Drive in Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 27.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 1951 Howards Creek Road in Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 28.
