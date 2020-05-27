Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 18 – May 25

Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 3:42 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. May 18

INCIDENT: Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance was reported during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 321 in Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1825 Friendship Church Road, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and failure to work after being paid. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 12.

May 19

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 5762 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap. Three rifles were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 136 Ivy Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,979. Court date is unavailable.

May 20

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at Hodges Gap Road, Boone

INCIDENT: Larceny of a trailer was reported on U.S Highway 421 North, Boone

May 21

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 15 Sparta Road, Apt. 308, North Wilkesboro, was charged with failure to return rental property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 9.

May 22

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported on Bamboo Road, Boone.

May 23

INCIDENT: Lost property was reported on Tanawha Parkway, Boone. A drone was reported as lost.

May 24

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported on Ball Branch Road, Boone. A Dodge Durango had BB or pellet gun damage.

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 176 Laurel Reach Lane, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, resisting a public officer and assault a government official. He was held without bond. Court date: July 9.

May 25

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove. The victim reported power tools valued at $350 being stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported on Bamboo Road, Boone. A Ford Taurus had a damaged window.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny were reported on Dugger Firetower Road in Lenoir. Coins valued at $2,000 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37 of 2320 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: June 29.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



May 18

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Apt. B, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 165 Sheets Road, Hampton, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 22.

May 19

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 31 McDade Street, Asheville, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: June 26.

May 20

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 184 Highland Hills Avenue, Boone.

May 22

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Advance Auto Parts, 1335 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. Two LED light bars and a master cylinder bleeder kit were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38 of 114 Mount Allen Heights, Black Mountain, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: July 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 167 Wilson Coffey Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with flee/eluding arrest, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a 19/20-year-old, possession of an open container while operating a motor vehicle and unsafe tires. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 9.