Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 17 – May 23

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

May 17

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 375 Rab Road, Ronda, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, three counts of felony probation violation and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: June 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 437 Red Top Road, Ferguson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer, felony parole violation, failure to appear, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, fleeing/eluding arrest, failure to heed light or siren, reckless driving to endanger and driving with a revoked license. He was held without bond. Court date: May 20.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 342 Orchard Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: May 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 4.

May 18

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 148 Little Jake Road, Deep Gap.

May 19

INCIDENT: Animal cruelty was reported at 2100 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas. A suspect shot and killed a dog.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 240 Willow Creek Circle, Vilas.

May 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4871 Big Hill Road, Todd. A kayak was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.

May 21

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 166 Medicine Man Lane, Deep Gap. A coffee maker and 10 towels were reported stolen.

May 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 589 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with the purchase or possession of a firearm by a felon. He was held without bond. Court date: June 30.

May 23

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 205 Chestnut Hill Drive, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 6.