Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 17 – May 23

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- May 17
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 375 Rab Road, Ronda, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, three counts of felony probation violation and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: June 30.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 437 Red Top Road, Ferguson, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, resisting a public officer, felony parole violation, failure to appear, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, fleeing/eluding arrest, failure to heed light or siren, reckless driving to endanger and driving with a revoked license. He was held without bond. Court date: May 20.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 342 Orchard Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: May 24.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 4.
- May 18
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 148 Little Jake Road, Deep Gap.
- May 19
- INCIDENT: Animal cruelty was reported at 2100 Hattie Hill Road, Vilas. A suspect shot and killed a dog.
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 240 Willow Creek Circle, Vilas.
- May 20
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4871 Big Hill Road, Todd. A kayak was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.
- May 21
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 166 Medicine Man Lane, Deep Gap. A coffee maker and 10 towels were reported stolen.
- May 22
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 589 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with the purchase or possession of a firearm by a felon. He was held without bond. Court date: June 30.
- May 23
- ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 205 Chestnut Hill Drive, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: July 6.
The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.
- May 17
- INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 274 East Ridge Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 457 Reynolds Road, Sparta, was charged with credit card/ATM fraud. Unsecured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 30.
- May 20
- INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 186 Terrace Lane, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 406 McArthur Street, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 1.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 328 Clint Lewis Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: June 18.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 649 Front Street, Statesville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: July 1.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 186 Terrace Lane, Apt. 3308, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: June 30.
- May 21
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Wells Fargo Bank, 958 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at Greene’s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 200 Shepherds Place, Wilkesboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 16.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 289 Dale Adams Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 18.
- May 23
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Cafe Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boles Heating & Supply, 2165 Highway 105, Boone. A gooseneck trailer was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 2871 Highway 194, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 18.