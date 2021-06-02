Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 24 – May 31
May 24
ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 2843 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 2617 Colletsville Road, Lenoir, was charged with hit and run and driving with a revoked license. Unsecured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone, was charged with larceny of a firearm. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: June 30.
May 25
INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 218 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Grandfather Campground, 125 Riverside Drive, Banner Elk.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 780 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: July 1.
May 27
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 522 Rambo Street, Damascus, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: June 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 522 Rambo Street, Damascus, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: June 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of Abingdon, Virginia, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: June 30.
May 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property by a felon. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: June 30.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and not paying child support. Secured bond: $60,350. Court date: June 15.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 355 Old E. King Street, Apt. 401, Boone, was charged with aiding and abetting an impaired driver. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 27.
May 29
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and theft from a building were reported at Bamboo Mini Storage, 266 Bamboo Road, Boone. Various items valued at approximately $4,000 were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 10083 Highway 105, Banner Elk.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 513 East Sunrise Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with injury to personal property. He was issued a criminal summons to appear in court June 28.
May 30
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 1455 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas. Four tire stems were reportedly damaged.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 110 Mountain Song Road, Blowing Rock. The hood and windshield of a Nissan Xterra was reportedly damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 505 Green Street, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 1.
May 31
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1860 Hickory Road, Boone.
May 24
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle and financial card fraud was reported at 521 Meadowview Drive, Boone. Money and debit/credit cards were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 191 Rogers Drive, Boone. A gas can with 1.5 gallons of gas was reported stolen.
May 25
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 3039 Ordway Drive NW, Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 1.
May 26
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Village Jewelers, 697 W. King Street, Boone. Two diamond rings were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1275 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
May 27
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported to the Boone Police Department. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone. An Ozark camping chair was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Speedway, 159 Old E. King Street, Boone.
May 28
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, Apt. 5, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 26.
May 30
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 226 Queen Street, Boone.