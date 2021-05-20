Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 10 – May 16

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

May 11

INCIDENT: A domestic dispute was reported at 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1458 Rominger Road, Banner Elk. An automobile was damaged.

May 12

INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 676 Don Hayes Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Quality Plus gas station, 4468 Highway 421 North, Vilas. The suspect left without paying $66.67 worth of gasoline.

May 14

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at Mountain Lumber Company, 9877 Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. $895 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 7615 Old Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: June 18.

May 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 109 Aho Road, Unit 1, Blowing Rock. A Presidential Challenge Drinking Coin, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: June 18.

May 16

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 191 Hilltop Drive, Boone. Two leaf blowers were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove. Metal equipment was reported stolen from the property.