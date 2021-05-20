Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, May 10 – May 16

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- May 11
- INCIDENT: A domestic dispute was reported at 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1458 Rominger Road, Banner Elk. An automobile was damaged.
- May 12
- INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 676 Don Hayes Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Quality Plus gas station, 4468 Highway 421 North, Vilas. The suspect left without paying $66.67 worth of gasoline.
- May 14
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at Mountain Lumber Company, 9877 Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. $895 was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 7615 Old Highway 421 North, Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: June 18.
- May 15
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 109 Aho Road, Unit 1, Blowing Rock. A Presidential Challenge Drinking Coin, valued at $1,500, was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 582 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: June 18.
- May 16
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 191 Hilltop Drive, Boone. Two leaf blowers were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove. Metal equipment was reported stolen from the property.
The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.
- May 10
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An iPhone 11 PRO, gray with a blue case, was reported stolen
- May 11
- INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Domino’s Pizza, 702 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A North Carolina registration plate was reported stolen.
- May 12
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 271 Wallace Circle, Boone.
- May 13
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 186 Buena Vista Drive, Apt. 14, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone was charged with resist/delay/obstructing a public officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,500. Court date: June 18
- May 14
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Glenbridge Health Care Center, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone. Oxycodone was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 150 Hillandale Drive, Boone.
- May 15
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Jones House, 604 W. King Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 356 Laurel Drive, Boone.
- May 16
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 836 Hunting Hills Lane, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: June 18.