Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 8 – March 15

Published Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:45 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 8

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 300 Davis Ridge Road, Banner Elk, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 1.

March 9

INCIDENT: Lost/Stolen property was reported at 647 Crocker Road, Unit A, Blowing Rock. A black bag containing tree climbing equipment fell off the back of a truck.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2016 Deck Hill Road, Blowing Rock. Suspects cut down approximately 20 trees.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 4149 Wilkesboro Boulevard, Boomer, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having an expired registration/tag. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 181 Jess PK Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with being a habitual felon. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 138 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $4,500. Court date: April 1.

March 10

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mtn., 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. Rental equipment including skis, ski boots and a ski helmet were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 118 Windy Gap Road, Blowing Rock. Personal information was provided to an unknown caller.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 136 Char Bar Acres Road, Fleetwood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 6591 Anthony Creek Road, Colletsville, was charged with violating a court order. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 23.

March 11

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at Inn at Crestwood, 157 Inn at Crestwood Drive, Boone. An air compressor an nine bottles of bourbon were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 185 Roping Lane, Cameron, North Carolina, was charged with failing to work after being paid. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 1019 S. Church Street, Gastonia, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.

March 12

INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle, damage to property and larceny were reported at the Rocky Knob Park Entrance, 134 Mountain Bike Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Creekside Electronics, 7881-A Highway 105, Boone. Disposed security equipment was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 235 Cranberry Trail, Zionville, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $11,055. Court date: March 22.

AREST: A male suspect, 30, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 54, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 172 German Farm Road, Boomer, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 11.

March 13

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 1610 Stateline Road, Elizabethton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and a brake light equipment violation. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 186 Birch Street, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 326 Bynum Trivette Road, Deep Gap, was charged with eight counts of driving with a revoked license and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Cash bond: $650. Court date: April 15.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 44 Pleasant Point Road, Hickory, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 350 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 30.

March 14

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1041 Apple Orchard Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 100 Sampson Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: A witnessed death was reported at 3862 Philips Branch Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of Boone, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Cash bond: $50,000. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $380. Court date is unavailable.

March 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 30.





The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 8

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at OP Smiles, 373 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

March 10

INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at 173 Graduate Lane, Apt. 319, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 222 Birch Street, Apt. C, Boone, was charged with animal cruelty. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 1.

March 11

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 335 Old Bristol Road, #101, Boone.

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Skyline National Bank, 189 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: A death investigation took place at 297 Cherry Drive, Apt. 3, Boone.

March 12

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. General merchandise and grocery items were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: An Executive Order violation was reported at 145 Moretz Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1230 Highland Hall Road, Boone, was charged with drunkenness. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 30.

March 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A black Ozark trail tent was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 247 Queen Street, Boone. An Acer Chromebook and a black computer bag were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 114 Palmer Street NW, Lenoir, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 30.

March 14

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Blue Deer Cookies, 352 W. King Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Elevation 3333, 208 Faculty Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Clawson-Burnley Park, 394 Elizabeth Drive, Boone. An iPhone 7 with a sunflower case was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Trespassing, shoplifting and larceny were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Stationary supplies, household items, cutlery and crockery, automobile accessories, cleaning supplies, a variety of recreational/sports equipment, a variety of hardware products, a variety of audio and visual equipment, a jacket, a projector and a two-pack of lithium ion batteries were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 116 Grand Boulevard, Apt. 1L, Boone, was charged with liquor law violations and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1983 Topia Road, Piney Creek, was charged with shoplifting, trespassing and larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 30.