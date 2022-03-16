Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 7-13
March 7
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 759 Jordan V Cook Road, Boone. A suspect slashed a vehicle tire.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 388 Henry Winebarger Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, speeding and driving with no insurance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 31.
March 8
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 227 Pinnicale Woods, Boone, was charged with a warrant for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 3070 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license, driving while license revoked, and displaying a fictitious registration number plate. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 12.
March 9
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny from the vehicle was reported at 1417 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Apt. 2, Boone. A wallet, credit and debit card, and key fob were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 1181 Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with a warrant. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 23.
ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 1073 Meatcamp Road, Boone, was charged with violating probation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 8.
March 10
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1199 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone. A bluetooth speaker and a flashlight were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Drug equipment violations were reported at 200 Rich Mountain Road, Zionville. Two glass smoking pipes were seized.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 300 Block Monarch Lane, Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 12.
March 11
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1001 Center Court Drive, Boone. A four-wheeler was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Attempted breaking and entering of a building was reported at 4646 Meat Camp Road, Todd. A suspect messed with locks.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 128 Patton Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 20.
March 12
INCIDENT: A communication of threats was reported at 187 Wilson W Coffey Road, Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 340 Horse Shoe Ridge Road, Deep Gap. Numerous pieces of grooming equipment were reported stolen, five vehicles were reported damaged and two glass doors were reported damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of Boone was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving with no insurance. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 531 Ray Brown Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 14.
March 7
INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at the intersection of Leola Street and Meadowview Drive in Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 403 Highway 105 Extension, Boone. A Vans purse, Apple AirPods, money, miscellaneous credit cards, debit cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 3112 Reid Brooke Lane, Charlotte, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 28.
March 8
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 538 Highland Avenue, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 181 Highland Park Lane, Boone.
March 9
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 190 Mulberry Fields Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 13.
March 10
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 255 Appalachian Drive, Boone. A Yamaha YZ450 dirt bike was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 150 Summer Drive, Boone. A Dewalt drill impact driver was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 312 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 31.
March 11
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle was reported at 244 Somerset Drive, Boone. A Yamaha YX450F dirt bike was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 176 Highland Hills Avenue, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 813 W. College Street, Warsaw, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $308. Court date: April 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 114 Palmer Street NW, Lenoir, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 11.
March 12
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 175 Highland Hills Avenue, Boone, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 14.
