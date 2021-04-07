Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 30 – April 4

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Compiled by Nathan Ham
The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.No reports were received this week.
- March 30
- INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 319 Old Bristol Road, Apt. 301, Boone. A credit card was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Countryside Apartments, 183 Woodpecker Lane, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 142 Summer Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Boone was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 25.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 142 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 30.
- March 31
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 826 Hillcrest Circle, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 122, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 30.
- April 1
- INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 148 Faculty Street, Boone. A Ford Ranger was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Goodwill, 237 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A debit card was reported stolen.
- April 2
- INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at 244 Faculty Street, Boone. An iPhone 12 Mini was reported stolen.
- April 3
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 322 Clawson Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 478 Deck Hill Road, Boone, was charged with robbery. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: May 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 117 Shagbark Road, Beech Mountain, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 25.
- April 4
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1408 Pads Road, Trailer #2, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.