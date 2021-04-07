Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 30 – April 4

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:53 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.No reports were received this week. No reports were received this week.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 30

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 319 Old Bristol Road, Apt. 301, Boone. A credit card was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Countryside Apartments, 183 Woodpecker Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 142 Summer Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Boone was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 142 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 30.

March 31

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 826 Hillcrest Circle, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 289 Ambling Way, Apt. 122, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 30.

April 1

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 148 Faculty Street, Boone. A Ford Ranger was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Goodwill, 237 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A debit card was reported stolen.

April 2

INCIDENT: Robbery was reported at 244 Faculty Street, Boone. An iPhone 12 Mini was reported stolen.

April 3

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 322 Clawson Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 478 Deck Hill Road, Boone, was charged with robbery. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: May 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 117 Shagbark Road, Beech Mountain, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 25.

April 4

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1408 Pads Road, Trailer #2, North Wilkesboro, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.