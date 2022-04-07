Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 28-April 3

Reports from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were unavailable this week.
- March 28
- INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 153 Crossing Way, Apt. 304, Boone. A social security number was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 61, of 525 Academy St., was charged with an outstanding warrant, fictitious/canceled/revoked registration card/tag, driving during revocation, operating a vehicle with no insurance, liquor law violations, and driving under the influence. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 22.
- March 29
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway 194, located at 1033 E. King St., Boone. A driver’s license, money, and credit/debit cards were reported stolen.
- March 30
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone, was charged with four outstanding warrants. Secured bone: $9,000. Court date: April 8.
- March 31
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking & Entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 237 Queen St., Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 145 Boone Circle, Unit 1, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 24.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 3857 Sunshine Dr., was charged with two outstanding warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
- April 1
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and simple assault was reported at CVS, located at 2147 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone.
- April 2
- INCIDENT: Larceny and wire fraud was reported at 1934 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone. Prescription drugs, credit/debit cards, cash, cell phone, and a purse with miscellaneous items were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 142 Summer Dr., Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 296 Whisper Park Dr., was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 20.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of Boone, was charged with driving during revocation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 14.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 474 Fishing Creek Arbor Rd., was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 27.
- April 3
- INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 1557 W. King St., E., Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 130 Birch St. Apt. 10, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: May 24.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 5351 NC Highway 194 S., was charged with drug equipment violations and two counts of drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 24.
