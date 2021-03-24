Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 15 – March 21

Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 3:00 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. March 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mtn., 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. A snowboard was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 68, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 21.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, was charge with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,500. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 463 Edwards Road, West Jefferson, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 5150 Hurricane Hill, Granite Falls, was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving left of center. Secured bond: $750. Court date: April 30.

March 16

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 229 Pebble Lane, Todd.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 674 Joe Farthing Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with resisting a public officer and communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 2596 Hardin Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.

March 17

ARREST: A female suspect, 46, of 190 Bettyâ€™s Circle, Deep Gap, was brought in on two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 17.

March 18

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Tractor Supply, 2221 Old Highway 421, Boone. Three wallets, eight hats and four shirts were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 278 Hoot Owl Ridge Road, Mountain City, was charged with three counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 8.

March 21

ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1755 Orchard Road, Deep Gap, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 30.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



March 15

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 990 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Greeneâ€™s Motel, 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A debit card was reported stolen.

March 16

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 144 Winter Drive, Boone, was charge with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 9993 Highway 194 North, Lansing, was charge with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, resisting arrest and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $34,500. Court date: April 30.

March 17

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Watauga County Rec Center, 231 Complex Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories was reported at Boone United Methodist Church, 471 New Market Boulevard, Boone. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license, drug/narcotic violations and a rear light violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 30.

March 18

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone. A floor jack and a socket/ratchet set were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Super 8, 2419 Highway 105, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Sunshine Coin Laundry, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone. A purse, wallet and money were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with weapon law violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 30.

March 19

ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 4465 Highway 194, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 206 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and had an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 124 McNabb Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 12.

March 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Publix, 1620 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A lizard skin imprint wallet, debit cards, credit cards, driverâ€™s license, social security card and check book were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 1509 N. Ridge Road, Roaring River, was charge with driving with a revoked license, drug/narcotic violations and a designated lane violation. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 30.

March 21

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Cash adding up to $920 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Fairfield Apartments, 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 24, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 523 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 24, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was released without bond. Court date: April 30.