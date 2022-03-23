Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 14-20, 2022
March 16
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the DMV located at 4469 Bamboo Road,
#103, Boone. Money was taken from the callers work desk. A total of $21.50 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 573 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was charged with an order for arrest on simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, an order for arrest on possession of drug paraphernalia and an order for arrest for driving with a fictitious tag. Secured bond: $110,000. Court date: March 28.
March 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 150 Mildred Guy Road, Mountain City, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1425 S. Eastman Road, Kingsport, Tennessee, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired registration. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date is unavailable.
March 18
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 154 Clay Hodges Road, Unit 1, Boone. A boyfriend broke his girlfriend’s windshield with a skateboard.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 235 Old Vale Road, Newland, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 4092 Highway 105 S., Unit 104, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.
March 19
INCIDENT: Recovered property was found at 130 Knoll Lane, Banner Elk.
March 20
INCIDENT: Assault & battery and simple assault were reported at 988 Isaacs Branch Road, Sugar Grove. A fight was reported inside the house.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at 498 Pinnacle Drive, Boone. Someone entered the victim’s vehicle, stole her purse and credit cards and used them to buy prepaid gift cards. $434.14 was reported stolen.
March 14
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Boone Village Club Apartments, 259 Furman Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 945 Emmett Road, Bristol, Tennessee, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 14.
March 15
INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at 189 Eric Lane, Boone.
March 16
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hardin Park Apartments, 352 Old E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking & entering, theft from a motor vehicle and larceny were reported at Hidden Creek Management, 1950 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A blue and white wallet and a First Citizens Bank debit card were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 352 Old E. King Street, Apt. 8, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 172 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 259 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $438. Court date: March 24.
March 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 198 North Fork Road, Zionville, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Unsecured bond: $75,000. Court date is unavailable.
March 18
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 471 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 458 Yosef Drive, Apt. R, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 5018 Butner Road, Hickory, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 1226 Spainhour Street SW, Lenoir, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 2626 Lilly Mill Road, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane control, driving with an open container and drug equipment violations. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 400 W. King Street, Apt. H2, Boone, was charged with drunkenness. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 12.
March 19
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at McDonald’s, 896 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Polymer 80 Glock clone was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Carolina Petro, 1321 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 180 Gateway Drive, Apt. 401, Boone. A guitar, a keyboard and alcohol were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Peak of Boone, 199 Highway 105 Extension, Boone. Mountain bike tires and rims were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1407 Pleasant View Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 12.
March 20
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at Kingswood Condominiums, 229 E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hampton Inn & Suites, 1252 US Highway 421 S., Boone.
INCIDENT: Cyberstalking and intimidation were reported at 1434 Highway 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A carton of Newports and a Gatorade were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 326 Howard Street, Apt. 22, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of North Wilkesboro, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: May 20.
