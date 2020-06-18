Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 7 – June 14

Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:03 am

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 7

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 132 Beech Tree Road, Zionville. A clothesline was cut and a window was broken.

June 8

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 635 Crystal Mountain Road, Boone. Someone drove a vehicle into a keypad and rock wall.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 5827 U.S. Highway 421 South, Mountain City, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone, was charged with trespassing and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 4.

June 9

INCIDENT: Possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported during a traffic stop on Rainbow Trail Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1971 Sampson Road, Boone. A vehicle was damaged by shotgun blasts to the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 111 Maple Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 4435 Calico Road, Apt. 2, Lenoir, was charged with child abuse. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

June 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 234 West Brushy Fork Road, Creston, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,200. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 69, of 184 Red Fox Trail, Boone was charged with two counts of communicating threats and resisting a public officer. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 150 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to pay child support. Secured bond: $33,827. Court date: July 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 9982 Highway 226 North, Bakersville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 206 WW Vaught Lane, Mountain City, was charged with resisting a public officer and violation of a court order. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 9.

June 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 201 Monteagle Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place with controlled substances. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 356 Bettys Circle, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 14.

June 12

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 7443 N.C. Highway 194 North, Boone. A padlocked door was forced open.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 676 Nettles Ridge Road, Banner Elk. Cash, a diamond tennis bracelet, a platinum ring with diamonds on the band, a gold bracelet with a dangling diamond, a wedding ring, dog flea and tick treatment and bottles of nail polish were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $70,000. Court date: July 9.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 8

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 165 Robin Lane, Apt. 105, Boone.

June 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 5889 Highway 221 South, Blowing Rock, was charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: September 4.

June 10

INCIDENT: A Town EO violation was reported at The Rock Sports Bar and Grill, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Unit G, Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle were reported at Circle K, 2968 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Boone Drug, 345 Deerfield Road, Boone. Oxycodone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 350 Winterberry Trail, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 7.

June 11

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Hardee’s, 344 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at 526 Stadium Drive, Unit 13, Boone.

June 12

INCIDENT: Stolen property offenses were reported at 168 New Market Boulevard, Boone.

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft and stolen property offenses were reported at 199 Jefferson Road, Boone. An Acura RDX was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 19 North Ann Street, Asheville, was charged with motor vehicle theft and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: August 7.

June 13

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Custom Muffler Tire & Quick Lube, 211 Highway 105 Extension, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Speedway, 159 Old East King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: July 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 19 North Ann Street, Asheville, was charged with stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 7.

June 14

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 183 Zeb Street, Apt. 4, Boone. A Glock 43 firearm and magazine, Streamlight red dot sight, bullets, Kydex holster, and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 259 Furman Road, Apt. 207, Boone. Two wallets, a vehicle registration, social security card, and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 107 John Thomas Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 195 Wintergreen Lane, Boone. Various coins were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 547 Highland Avenue, Boone. A wallet, assorted debit/credit cards, and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 134 Kimberly Drive, Boone. A wallet, credit/debit cards, a North Carolina driver’s license, and money were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication were reported at 1469 West King Street, Apt. 210, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 259 Furman Road, Boone. Tramadol was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at First Horizon Bank, 325 Leola Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communication. He was held without bond. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25 of 58 Carnelian Drive, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 7.