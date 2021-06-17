Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 7 – June 13

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- June 7
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Vulcan Materials Company, 3869 Highway 105, Boone. A chainsaw, two trimmers, a circular saw and welding leads were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 160 Liberty Hill Road, Vilas. The victim reported her neighbor cutting down trees on her property.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 707 Pottertown Road, Todd. A lawnmower was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 771 Pottertown Road, Todd. A bus was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2300 Raintree Drive, Archer Lodge, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
- June 8
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 194 Aho Road, Blowing Rock. The back glass of a vehicle was broken.
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 174 Lovie Presnell Road, Banner Elk. A license plate was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville. The victim reported being hit by a vehicle.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 111 Mustard Field Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
- June 9
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the Highway 221 North on-ramp in Deep Gap. The victim reported someone shooting her car fender.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 4961 Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. She was held without bond. Court date: August 13.
- June 10
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1325 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas.
- June 11
- INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 325 Vixen Lane, Blowing Rock. Three chainsaws were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 26.
- June 12
- ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1820 Upper Mill Creek Road, Leburn, Kentucky, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: July 1.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 161 Swamp Box Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 30.
The following was provided by the Boone Police Department
- June 7
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 7573 Natalie Commons Drive, Denver, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 1.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: June 28.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 320 Eastridge Lane, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Unsecured bond: $11,000. Court date: July 1.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 166 Breckonshire Drive, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
- June 8
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1552 W. King Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of Boone was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 10.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 128 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 26.
- June 9
- INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 199 Casey Lane, Boone. A gold ring, cigarettes, a wallet, money, driver’s license, social security card, debit card, credit card, and keys were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and aggravated assault were reported at 146 Robin Lane, Boone.
- June 10
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 445 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A bottle of vitamins, $20, car keys, a pocket knife, purse, credit card and driver’s license were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Fraudulent deposits of money were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Three gift cards were reported stolen.
- June 11
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and larceny from a motor vehicle were reported at Cafe Portofino’s, 970 Rivers Street, Boone. A pair of sunglasses was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A can of Four Loko alcohol was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 207 Sunburst Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 5116 Royal Acres Road, Lot 3, Raleigh, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 21.
- June 12
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 350 Winterberry Trail, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
- June 13
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone. A black wallet with $40 was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33 of 353 Roaring River Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence and expired registration. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.