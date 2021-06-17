Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 7 – June 13

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

June 7

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Vulcan Materials Company, 3869 Highway 105, Boone. A chainsaw, two trimmers, a circular saw and welding leads were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 160 Liberty Hill Road, Vilas. The victim reported her neighbor cutting down trees on her property.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 707 Pottertown Road, Todd. A lawnmower was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 771 Pottertown Road, Todd. A bus was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 2300 Raintree Drive, Archer Lodge, North Carolina, was charged with driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.

June 8

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 194 Aho Road, Blowing Rock. The back glass of a vehicle was broken.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 174 Lovie Presnell Road, Banner Elk. A license plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 887 Slabtown Road, Zionville. The victim reported being hit by a vehicle.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 111 Mustard Field Road, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

June 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the Highway 221 North on-ramp in Deep Gap. The victim reported someone shooting her car fender.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 4961 Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. She was held without bond. Court date: August 13.

June 10

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1325 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas.

June 11

INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 325 Vixen Lane, Blowing Rock. Three chainsaws were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: July 26.

June 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1820 Upper Mill Creek Road, Leburn, Kentucky, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: July 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 161 Swamp Box Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 30.