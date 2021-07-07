Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 28 – July 5
June 28
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 519 Lower Crab Orchard Road, Banner Elk. Wires on a lawnmower were cut.
June 29
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 462 Hodges Gap Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 176 Creek View Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 10781 N.C. Highway 105 South, Banner Elk. A driveway gate was torn down.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a government official and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 66, of 2074 Poplar Grove Road South, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with breaking/entering to terrorize/injure. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 251 Hampton Glade Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $275. Court date: July 15.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 8463 Highway 221 South, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 13.
June 30
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering, injury to property and resisting a public officer were reported at 239 N. Westside Drive, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road, Vilas, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $800. Court date: July 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 313 Champion Road, Ferguson, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: September 8.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,400. Court date: June 30.
July 1
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1033 Seven Oaks Road, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 155 McCarran Trail, Lincolnton, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 27.
July 2
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 247 Old Tweetsie Road, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $6,462. Court date: July 19.
July 3
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 193 Cranberry Creek Road, Zionville, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1711 Highway 17, Unit 979, Myrtle Beach, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 13.
July 4
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 395 Monticello Road, Statesville, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1119 Brownwood Road, Apt. 4, Deep Gap, was charged with driving without a license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 331 Shelton Hollars Road, Creston, was charged with breaking and entering a building and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 797 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: August 13.
July 5
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 200 Abby Lane, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 3395 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 13.
June 28
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hidden Creek Management, 1950 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported by Mountain Laurel Landscaping in the parking lot at Wendy’s, 1016 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Stihl weedeater was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Speedway, 1033 E. King Street, Boone. A Johnny Bootlegger bottle was reported stolen.
June 29
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone. A wallet, debit card, cash, driver’s license, cellphone, Microsoft Surface tablet and a bottle of anti-depressants were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33 of 511 S. Ashe Avenue, Boone, was charged with resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 10
June 30
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering, theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at University Overlook apartments, 475 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A bottle of prescription Lexapro was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Florida license plate was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 314 Meadowview Road, Apt. 312, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, burglary/breaking and entering and theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: June 30.
July 1
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 304 Glendale Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at TownPlace Suites, 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 937 Winkler Mill Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 355 Old E. King Street, Apt. 401, Boone, was charged with larceny by an employee. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 148 Buck Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: August 13.
July 2
INCIDENT: Larceny, burglary/breaking and entering and credit card/ATM fraud were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A black and gold wallet, cash, debit card, health insurance card, Tennessee driver’s license and various merchandise were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 10.
July 3
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at the Town of Boone Wastewater Treatment Facility, 201 Casey Lane, Boone. A purse, debit card, credit card and cash were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 10.
July 4
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and larceny were reported at 499 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone. A Trek bicycle with blue trim was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and larceny were reported at 183 Zeb Street, Apt. 4, Boone. A Schwinn bicycle and a Huffy bicycle were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 988 N.C. Highway 222 E., Fremont, was charged with going armed to terrorize the public. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 15 Round Robin Lane, Mill River, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
