Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 22 – June 29

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:17 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. June 22

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 170 New Horizons Way, Boone.

INCIDENT: A noise violation was reported at 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 143 Knoll Drive, Boone. The victim reported her rear windshield being broken.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1123 Bulldog Road, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: July 10.

June 23

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 4092 N.C. Highway 105 South, Apt. 213, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering a building, resisting a public officer, felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $32,500. Court date: July 10.

June 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 220 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 7236 Old U.S. Highway 421 South, Deep Gap, was charged with sexual battery and attempting to break/enter a building. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 4092 N.C. Highway 105 South, Apt. 213, Boone, was charged with possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Secured bond: $53,500. Court date: July 31.

June 25

INCIDENT: A prowler was reported at 1321 Stoney Brook Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 408 H. Heaton Road, Elizabethton, Tennessee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of marijuana paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving with no registration, driving with a child not in the rear seat and misdemeanor child abuse. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 3250 Kingview Place, Lenoir, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 7.

June 26

INCIDENT: Larceny of construction tools was reported at 665 Twin Branches Road, Blowing Rock. An individual left the worksite and took tools with him.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 125 Green Farm Trail, Vilas, was charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer. He was held without bond. Court date: August 7.

June 27

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 56520 Oak Meadow Lane, Apt. 17617, Raleigh, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and violation a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $500. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 417 Courthouse Drive, Banner Elk was brought in on an outstanding warrant for uttering a forged instrument. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 28.

June 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 211 Hartley Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 31.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 1694 Vanderpool Road, Vilas, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,200. Court date: August 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 204 West Gum Road, Greenville, was charged with driving with a revoked license, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving with no insurance, expired registration, no inspection, canceled/revoked/suspended tag and give/lend/borrow a license plate. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: July 27.

June 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1202 Blue Drive, Laurinburg, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: July 31.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



June 22

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 464 Kite Road, Millers Creek, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: August 12.

June 23

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 300 North Hampton Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Holiday Inn Express, 1943 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

June 24

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 283 Vannoy Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 3323 Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 28.

June 25

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 142 Russell Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at BB&T, 971 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money and Rayban Wayfair sunglasses were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 12700 Victoria Woods Drive, Raleigh, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 2240 Campbell Drive, Pisgah Forest, was charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 7.

June 26

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 247 Eli Hartley Drive, Boone. A flower pot with a red geranium flower was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 386 Yosef Drive, Apt. P, Boone.

June 27

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Courtyard by Marriott, 1050 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 200 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone. A Samsung cellphone was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 265 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 14.

June 28

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 167 West King Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 17905 Halton Park Drive, Charlotte, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 11.