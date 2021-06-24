Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 14 – June 20

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- June 14
- INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1619 Ball Branch Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 16349 Highway 15-501, Aberdeen, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $100. Court date: July 22.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 1747 Summit Road, Purlear, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 2.
- June 15
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $763. Court date: June 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.
- June 16
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 145-B East Cove Lane, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 740 Mining Town Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 13.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 3900 Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 726 Old Obids Road, West Jefferson, was charged with drug equipment violations and driving with an open container. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 9.
- June 17
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4129 Highway 194 North, Apt. 1, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 569 Slabtown Road, Zionville.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with resisting a public officer and harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date is unavailable.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date is unavailable.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 109 Kriskel Lane, Boone, was brought in on two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date is unavailable.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 142 James Parsons Road, Deep Gap, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date is unavailable.
- June 18
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with second-degree trespassing and violating a court order. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 1.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 13.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1386 Sampson Road, Boone, was charged with injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 10.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Three Top Road in Todd, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 2.
- June 19
- INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories was reported at 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd. Vehicle parts valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 569 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 16.
- June 20
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Browns Mini Storage and Used Cars, 5791 Highway 421 North, Vilas. Storage unit doors were damaged by someone driving four-wheelers into the doors.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 13.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 2.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1985 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,400. Court date: June 28.
The following was provided by the Boone Police Department
- June 14
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Top Nails, 176 Shadowline Drive, Boone. An Apple watch was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Phil’s Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of Boone was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 9
- June 15
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1275 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 167 Perry Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Covington Place Apartments, 751 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- June 18
- INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 134 Bingham Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and intimidation were reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault and disorderly conduct were reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 434, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Appalachian Exxon, 1023 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Osaka, 214 Southgate Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Highland Hills Motel & Cabins, 2748 Highway 105, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 63, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 434, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.
- June 19
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Troy’s 105 Diner, 1286 Highway 105, Boone. A purse, wallet, credit card, cash and a driver’s license were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 139 Charles Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1469 W. King Street, Apt. 606, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Breaking or entering a motor vehicle was reported at 523 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 207 Ivy Drive, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 3551 Mission Drive, Indianapolis, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 10.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 2908 Troy Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
- June 20
- INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported at 220 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at Cracker Barrel, 1601 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Larceny and assault were reported at Townplace Suites, 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, an iPhone 12 and a credit card were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 101 Carley Lane, Lexington, North Carolina, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date is unavailable.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 200 Reavis Creek Court, Simpsonville, South Carolina. Was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: August 13.