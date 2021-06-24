Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, June 14 – June 20

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

June 14

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1619 Ball Branch Road, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 140 Split Rail Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 16349 Highway 15-501, Aberdeen, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $100. Court date: July 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 1747 Summit Road, Purlear, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 2.

June 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $763. Court date: June 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: June 18.

June 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 145-B East Cove Lane, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 10.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 740 Mining Town Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 3900 Highway 194 North, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 726 Old Obids Road, West Jefferson, was charged with drug equipment violations and driving with an open container. Secured bond: $300. Court date: July 9.

June 17

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 4129 Highway 194 North, Apt. 1, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 569 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with resisting a public officer and harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 109 Kriskel Lane, Boone, was brought in on two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 142 James Parsons Road, Deep Gap, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date is unavailable.

June 18

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with second-degree trespassing and violating a court order. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: July 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 101 Woodpecker Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: July 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 1386 Sampson Road, Boone, was charged with injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Three Top Road in Todd, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 2.

June 19

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories was reported at 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd. Vehicle parts valued at $1,000 were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 569 Earnest Brown Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 16.

June 20

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Browns Mini Storage and Used Cars, 5791 Highway 421 North, Vilas. Storage unit doors were damaged by someone driving four-wheelers into the doors.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 2.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 1985 Aho Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,400. Court date: June 28.