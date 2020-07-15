Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 6 – July 12

Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:33 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



Reports were not provided this week by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



July 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone. A hoodie, a USA sweatshirt, and various towels were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 210 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone was brought in on two outstanding warrants. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 28.

July 8

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Phil’s GasTown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 134 Coffey Street, Boone. Various coins were reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 433 Clint Norris Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 4.

July 9

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and aggravated assault were reported at 278 Eric Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Common law robbery was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 240 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone, was charged with a family offense. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with attempted common law robbery. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 506 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with resist/delay/obstructing a public officer. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 7.

July 10

INCIDENT: Assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1601 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Consumable goods were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 40 Whispering Pines Court, Hickory was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 7.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 4129 N.C. Highway 194 North, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with two counts of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 135 Coffey Street, Boone, was charged with attempted first-degree murder. Secured bond: $500,000. Court date: August 7.

July 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 210 Sugar Creek Lane, Unit 1, Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 3051 U.S. Highway 421 North, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol underage. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 28.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 234 Terrace Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 4.