Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 5 – July 11
July 5
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of Boone, was charged with injury to personal property, cyberstalking, communicating threats and two counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: July 30.
July 6
INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported at 265 SPI Road, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported on the New River near Wahoos. The victim reported their iPhone 12 was stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 797 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with communicating threats and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 5116 Paige Street, Hildebran, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 23.
July 7
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 895 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 221 Alpine Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 416 Old Crows Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 13.
July 8
INCIDENT: Injury to property and allowing livestock to run at large was reported at 2810 Shawnee Road, Banner Elk. The victim reported property damage from livestock coming onto his property.
ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 117 Highland Village Circle, Sparta, was charged with driving with a revoked license and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Secured bond: $278. Court date: July 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 193 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 10.
July 9
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 170 Beulah Land Lane, Vilas. The victim reported all four tires being slashed on his vehicle.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 228 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap. A motorcycle was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 919 Meadowlane Drive, Lenoir, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 13.
July 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 5634 Old Highway 421 South, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 5.
July 11
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 138 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and injury to property. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: July 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 643 Kendell Town Road, Ferguson, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 13.
July 5
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 705 6th Avenue NE, Conover, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1632 Rankin Road, Greensboro, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 19.
July 7
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 216 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 301, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with indecent liberties with a minor. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: August 10.
July 8
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Dortch’s Tire, 1790 U.S. Highway 421, Boone. A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, 287 Bamboo Road, Boone.
July 9
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the parking lot of Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Lenovo ThinkPad laptop was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 185 Hodges Valley Road, Boone, was charged with violation of driver’s license restrictions. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 916 Grace Avenue, Burlington, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 330 Tobacco Farm Way, Chapel Hill, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 2.
July 10
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 210 Windy Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, 287 Bamboo Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 114 North Street, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 123 Hanover Street, Asheville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: August 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 577 Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: August 23.
July 11
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at SC&S Future, 380 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Driving with a revoked license and drug/narcotic violations were reported during a traffic stop at Three Forks Baptist Association, 513 Jefferson Road, Boone.
