Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 26 – August 8
July 26
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 137 Piney Branch Court, Boone.
July 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1174 Moose Lodge Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: September 3.
July 28
INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 176 Montana Drive, Boone. A vehicle’s window was damaged.
INCIDENT: Injury to property was reported at Appalachian Studio Apartments, 2592 U.S. Highway 321 S., Apt. 1, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 101 Horn Beam Road, Apt. D1, Beech Mountain, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 3.
July 29
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 4618 Bamboo Road, Boone, was charged with possession of stolen property. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: August 13.
July 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 530 Troy Norris Road, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $10,996. Court date: August 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 138 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 31.
August 1
INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats and assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury were reported at 1130 Stoney Brook Lane, Unit 1, Boone. A male victim was reportedly shot during a dispute.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 323 Arnold Watson Road, Deep Gap. A trailer and building were damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 873 Spanish Oak Road, Newland, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 309 Wildwood Lane, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 5110 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with three counts of trespassing. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: August 28.
July 26
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at AT&T Store, 1760 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A gray backpack, iPhone 6, an orange bag of clothes and shoes and a North Carolina ID were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Goodwill, 237 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A red t-shirt and khaki shorts were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Starbucks, 1700 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: August 6.
ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with credit card/ATM fraud. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 336 Snowy Oak Road, Boone, was charged with credit card fraud. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: September 2.
July 27
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Vicks vapor inhaler was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 128 Zeb Street, Boone. A Trek Skye SL women’s mountain bike was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 65, of 160 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 105, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing and cyberstalking. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 2.
July 29
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Elevation 3333, 208 Faculty Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Tienda Gladys Mexican Store, 176 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. Money and various jewelry were reported stolen.
July 30
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 523 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 105 D, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: September 2.
July 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Ransom Pub, 747 W. King Street, Boone. A Coach purse and an iPhone were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 364 Oak Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 193 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 202 Broadway Street NW, Lenoir, was charged with stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1012 Broadway Street NW, Lenoir, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 13.
August 1
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 148 Faculty Street, Boone. An iPhone 11 and phone case were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 693 W. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 340 Abington Road, Lenoir, was charged with Drug equipment violations and violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 583 Beaver Creek Road, Spruce Pine, was charged with larceny, carrying a concealed gun and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,750. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1489 Avenida De Los Padres, Santa Clara, California, was charged with drunkenness. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of Old Highway 421, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 13.
August 2
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the intersection of Howard Street and Brown Street in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 212 Birch Street, Boone. A Cannondale mountain bike was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1377 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering and burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: September 3.
August 3
ARREST: A male suspect, 59, of Boone was charged with drug/narcotic violations and burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 1.
August 4
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 1384 Highway 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 462 Rocky Knob Road, Zionville, was charged with careless and reckless driving, speeding and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
August 7
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 286 Oak Street, Apt. A, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Super 8, 2419 Highway 105, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 271 Bruce Shelton Road, Apt. 201, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 329 Chestnut Street, Burlington, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 226 Rourke Ridge Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
August 8
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 319, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 767 Huffman Fork Road, Purlear, was charged with driving under the influence and a registration plate frame violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 319, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: September 3.
You must be logged in to post a comment.