Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 19 – July 25
July 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Cash bond: $5,708. Court date: August 8.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 310 Hiview Drive, Blowing R0ck, was charged with cyberstalking. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 434 Bluebird Lane, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 3344 Blowing Rock Road, Lenoir, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 2.
July 20
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 2551 Deerfield Road, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 3.
July 21
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 462 Jones Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with injure to a building/fence/wall. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 437 Chestnut Drive, Mountain City, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 24.
July 22
INCIDENT: Dog poisoning was reported at 180 Quail Ridge Lane, Unit B, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 5621 Heathstead Drive, Granite Falls, was charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 702 E. Shatley Springs Road, Crumpler, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 26.
July 23
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Hound Ears, 370 Hound Ears Road, Boone. A porcelain clock, ceramic pottery bowl, wooden flowers and a ceramic bird were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Cardiac arrest was reported at Cove Creek Store, 1182 U.S. Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported at 200 Hardin Street, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 3066 U.S. Highway 321 N., Sugar Grove, was charged witn assault and battery and injury to property. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 414 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with fleeing/eluding arrest and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
July 24
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 2831 Broadstone Road, Unit 1, Banner Elk. The caller reported someone harassing, cussing and nudging her.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 848 Slabtown Road, Zionville, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: September 3.
July 25
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 143 Lynn Hill Road, Boone. A Volkswagen Jetta was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 3451 U.S. Highway 321 S., Blowing Rock.
ARREST: A male suspect, 71, of 395 Jennwill Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with injury to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 2.
July 19
INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 329 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone. A credit card was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 310 Little Creek Road, Fleetwood, was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 2.
July 21
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Cookies and Cream, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Cash was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 66, of 143 Ruffed Grouse Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 2.
July 22
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at the Blue Ridge Medical Office Building on State Farm Road in Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 381 E. King Street, Boone. A Black Lives Matter flag and rainbow flag were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Bavarian Village, 314 Meadowview Drive, Building 600 parking lot in Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Boone Cellular Repair, 1148 Highway 105, Boone. Phone chargers were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 240 Locklear Street, Mount Airy, was charged with weapon law violations and aggravated assault. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: August 13.
July 23
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Steel Reserve beer was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with an open container, stop sign violation and failure to maintain lane control. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 2748 Highway 105, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: September 2.
July 24
INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at 200 Leola Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: September 3.
July 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported outside of Boone Town Hall, 567 W. King Street, Boone. Jewelry was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 4627 Helton Road, Granite Falls, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 411 N. Adams Street, #8, Richmond, Virginia, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, was charged with public drunkenness. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 3.
You must be logged in to post a comment.