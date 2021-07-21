Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 12 – July 18
July 12
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 154 Silverstone Farms Road, Vilas.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with resisting a public officer. He was held without bond. Court date: August 10.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 643 Poga Road, Butler, Tennessee, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 2.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 239 10th Avenue NE, Hickory, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: August 10.
July 13
INCIDENT: Failure to work after being paid was reported at 276 Old Rose Drive, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 2528 East Butner Mill Road, East Bend, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: August 6.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of second degree arson and two counts of burning personal property. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: August 13.
July 14
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported someone stealing his Glock 29 firearm.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 257 Vixen Lane, Blowing Rock. Four pillows and pillowcases were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 173 Graduate Lane, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: August 13.
July 15
INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun was reported at 256 Calvin Byers Road, Boone. The victim reported someone firing a shotgun at him and his residence.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 348 Dogwood Lane, Boone, was charged with two counts of simple assault and communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 271 North Woods Road, Boone, was charged with driving without a license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: August 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with assault and battery and comunicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 3.
July 16
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 256 Pottertown Road, Todd. A grey Craftsman riding lawn mower was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1458 Rominger Road, Banner Elk.
July 17
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1446 Meat Camp Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 121 Johns Lane, Zionville. The passenger window of a Ford F-350 and a custom trailer were reportedly damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 287 Hall Hill Road, Mountain City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 2.
July 18
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 155 Culps Drive, Boone, was charged with two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, two counts of assault on a government official and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 29 Sugar Ridge Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 468 Little Elk Road, Elk Park, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $750. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 3.
July 12
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 131 Winkler’s Creek Road, Apt. 3, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 158 Summer Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 209 Miller Ridge, Todd, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 207 Jennwill Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with intimidation and simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: August 13.
July 14
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail and wire fraud were reported at 276 Oak Street, Apt. 5, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone. Two hoodies and a bed sheet set were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 1435 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Cash was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: August 13.
July 15
INCIDENT: Drug/Narcotic violations were reported on Forest Hill Drive in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 177 Summer Drive, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: August 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 4019 U.S. Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 2.
July 16
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 129 Skyline Terrace, Building 141, Apt. 308, Boone.
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 321 Madison Avenue, Apt. 205, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
July 17
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 207 Don Hayes Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: August 13.
July 18
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with impeding traffic by standing/sitting/lying in the road. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.
