Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 3 – January 9
January 4
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 127 Battle Cove, Boone. A window was damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 149 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with a felony probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: February 7.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 1039 Jerry Poovey Lane, Lincolnton, was charged with driving with a revoked license, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and felony probation violation. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: February 7.
January 5
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 540 Mountain Farm Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 508 Elk RIver Road, Elk Part, was charged with having an outstanding warrant. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: February 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 411 Laurel Road, Mountain City, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $9,000. Court date: February 1.
January 6
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 473 Russell Beach Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Appalachian Energy, 2228 Old Highway 421, Boone. Numerous Dewalt drills and tools were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2460 US Highway 421, Boone.
January 7
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and larceny were reported at 110 Clyde Townsend Road, Apt. 1, Boone. A nail gun, pin nailer and stapler were reported stolen and a door was reportedly damaged.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with interfering with an electronic monitor, felony probation violation, driving with a revoked license and expired registration/tag. Secured bond: $21,000. Court date: January 18.
January 8
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 854 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A door was damaged.
January 3
INCIDENT: Dangerous dogs were reported at Skyline Terrace Apartments, 265 Terrace Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at KFC, 1668 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An iPhone 6 was reported stolen.
January 4
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at High Country Lanes, 261 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A black GUESS wallet was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with disorderly conduct, liquor law violations and a city ordinance violation. Secured bond: $300. Court date: February 18.
January 5
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 643 Green Street, Boone. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 156 Spicewood Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a fraudulent ID. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 192 Creekside Lane, Boone, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 16.
January 6
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Reebok backpack was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 102 McDaniels Circle, Newton, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 18.
January 7
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 844 Dogwood Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and failing to comply with restrictions. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
January 8
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Various items were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 264 Green Street, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S10 and money were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 264 Green Street, Boone, was charged with larceny and simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 8
January 9
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 683 Howard Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 15724 Thompson Road, Mint Hill, was charged with driving under the influence, felony hit and run, reckless driving and possession of an open container. Secured bond: $55,000. Court date: February 18.
