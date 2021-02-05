Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 25 – January 31

Published Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:24 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. January 25

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 141 Cambar Lane, Vilas, was charged with communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 2508 La Deara Crest Drive, Apt. 12, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: March 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 1953 Stamey Branch Road, Newland, was charged with conspiring to sell/deliver marijuana. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 17.

January 26

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 111 Slabtown Road, Zionville. Tools were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Studio Apartments, 2592 Highway 321 S., Apt. 22, Boone. A computer charger was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 697 Patton Ridge Road, Deep Gap. A Jeep Renegade was reportedly damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1903 Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 210 Center Street, Morganton, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 5.

January 27

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories were reported at 4719 U.S. Highway 421 N., Vilas. Tools, a driver’s license, a credit card, a debit card and tired were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 190 Greenbriar Road, Boone. The victim stated that someone was moving a trailer that he believes was his property.

ARREST: A female suspect, 18, of 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. She was issued a criminal summons. Court date: February 15.

January 28

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 497 Slabtown Road, Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1300 19 th Street E., Newland, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of Boone was charged with driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer and an outstanding probation warrant. Secured bond: $51,500. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 841 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with felonious assault, felony breaking and entering a building, simple assault, felonious larceny, violation of a court order and two counts of destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 249 Huber Hill Road, Boone, was charged with spotlighting for deer. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3102 U.S. Highway 421 N., Boone, was charged with speeding and aggressive driving. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 25.

January 29

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 427 Sugarloaf Road, Apt. 1, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 550 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. A credit card was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 354 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas. A license plate was stolen off of a vehicle.

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 311 Dutch Creek Extension, Banner Elk.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 4203 Whitetail Court, Greenville, NC, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 2076 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 738 Roby Greene Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 109 Kiskell Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense, larceny of a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, fleeing/eluding arrest, operating a vehicle with no insurance, reckless driving to endanger and driving with a fictitious or altered tag. Secured bond: $23,500. Court date: February 8.

January 30

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 195 Red Maple Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 79, of 845 Smith Road, Deep Gap, was charged with communicating threats. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 157 Johnathan Way, Sugar Grove, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 30.

January 31

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 5.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



January 25

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting and obtaining property by false pretense were reported at Lowe’s Foods, 267 New Market Centre, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Burger King, 120 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Comfort Inn and Suites, 1184 Highway 105, Boone.

January 26

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 139 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 163 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 109, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Sagebrush Steakhouse, 1111 Highway 105, Boone. Money and bank bags were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 95 Glade Creek Road, Sparta, was charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations and outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,250. Court date: March 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 181 green Briar Road, #3, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 1.

January 27

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 481 E. King Street, Boone. A Toyota Prius, a catalytic converter and an oxygen sensor were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 118 Wallace Circle, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 69, of 244 Devils Den Banner Elk, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 131 Winkler Creek Road, Apt. 1, Boone was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 5.

January 28

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 481 E. King Street, Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with indecent liberties with children. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: March 5.

January 29

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Circle K, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone. Numerous items were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 11036 Highway 105, Banner Elk, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 5.

January 30

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 22, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1 Westgate Road, Asheville, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and stolen property offenses. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 5.

January 31

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 11036 Highway 105, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 5.