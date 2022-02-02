Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 24- January 30
January 24
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 6161 US HWY 321 N in Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: An order for arrest for larceny was reported at the Pepsi plant at 9331 US HWY 421 S in Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: An order for arrest for second degree trespassing, possession of marijuanna paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance was reported at Hatchet Coffee at 200 Den Mac Dr. in Boone.
INCIDENT: An order for arrest was reported at 7075 Rominger Rd. in Sugar Grove.
January 25
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 499 Howards Creek Road #1 in Boone, was charged with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 58, of 830 Arnette Hollow Road in Vilas, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 143 Combs Dixon Rd. in Boone, was charged with an order for arrest for violating probation. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 4.
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 124 Bostain Lake Road in Statesville, was charged with an order for arrest following a grand jury indictment. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 7.
ARREST: A female suspect, 76, of 1093 Mast Gap Rd. in Sugar Grove, was charged with an order for arrest for larceny. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 18.
January 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3862 Hull Pl. in Lenoir, was charged with five counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $6,500. Court date: February 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 154 Butterfly Ln. in North Wilkesboro, was charged with being a fugitive of justice. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 135 Lovette Homes St. in Miller Creek, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $12,000. Court date: February 17.
ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 887 Slabtown Rd. in Zionville, was charged with shoplifting concealment of goods and failure to pay monies. Cash bond: $632. Court date: February 17.
January 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2324 Bairds Creeks Rd. in Vilas, was charged with an order for arrest for hunting without a license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 24.
January 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd. in Boone, was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 29.
January 30
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 3070 Wildcat Rd. in Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and having fictitious tag/registration. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 500 Eldridge Ln. in Mountain City, was charged with a warrant for arrest for larceny by employee, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 18.
January 24
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1787 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A trailer was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of Boone was charged with simple assault and violating a protective order. He was held without bond. Court date: February 18.
January 25
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Blue Ridge Ear, Nose and Throat, 870 State Farm Road, Boone. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 18410 17th Avenue, Orlando, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $9,000. Court date: March 29.
January 26
INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone. Consumable goods were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Verizon Wireless, 1822 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An iPhone 13 Pro Max was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 451 Yosef Drive, Boone. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
January 27
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Boone Drug, 345 Deerfield Road, Boone. Various prescription drugs were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 617 Jakes Mountain Road, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 208 David Mclean Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 14.
January 28
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Freedom ElecTech, 521 Highway 105 Extension, Boone. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 526 Stadium Drive, #7, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to burn headlamps. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 67, of 293 Sumpter Cabin Creek Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: February 17.
January 30
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and theft from a coin-operated vending machine was reported at 633 E. King Street, Boone. An unknown amount of bills and coins were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 951 Kenham Place, Lenoir, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 29.
