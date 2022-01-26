Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 17- January 23
January 17
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 10522 U.S. Highway 421, Deep Gap.
January 18
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 2384 Peoria Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault on a government official. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 29.
January 19
INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported on Highway 421 near the Tennessee state line.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Appalachian Ski Mtn., 940 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. A Dream Catcher snowboard was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 564 Liberty Church Road, Mocksville, was charged with driving with a revoked license and providing fictitious information to an officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 29.
January 20
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 701 Woods Drive, Statesville, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 7.
January 21
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 125 Green Meadow Lane, Zionville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 222 Republican Road, Aulander, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 15.
January 22
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 172 South Road, Todd.
January 23
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, 1551 Deer Run Road, Mountain City, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: February 18.
January 17
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering and damage to property were reported at 250 Oak Street, Apt. G5, Boone.
January 19
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 353 Woodland Drive, Boone. A MacBook Pro was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at New China Buffet, 1200 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1516 Chimney Rock Drive, Kernersville, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 31.
January 20
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Beef steaks were reported stolen.
January 21
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Verizon, 1822 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Powerbeats earbuds were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 250 Brookshire Road, Boone. A Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with larceny and trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 231 N. Depot Street, Boone, was charged with larceny and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 29.
January 22
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 747 W. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1205, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 29.
