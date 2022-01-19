Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 10 – January 16

No reports this week from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office
- January 10
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 527 Oak Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A microwave was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault and damage to personal property were reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 334, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 264 Green Street, Boone, was charged with harboring a fugitive. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 18.
- January 11
- INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Boone Tobacco Shop, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A vape pen and torch were reported stolen.
- January 12
- INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 272 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 116 Herring Loop, Apt. 104, Boone.
- January 13
- ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 109 Farmers Store Road, Lansing, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 18.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of Boone was charged with motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, drug/narcotic violations and tampering with a vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: February 18.
- January 14
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Merry Land Academy, 2663 Highway 105, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and aiding/abetting burglary/breaking and entering were reported at Sunshine Coin Laundry, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone. A space heater was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at 336 N. Depot Street, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of Boone was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 18.
- January 15
- ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 671 Howard’s Creek Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 1401 Gunters Hill Road, Boomer, was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run with property damage and possession of an open container in a vehicle. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
- January 16
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Courtyard Marriott, 1050 Highway 105, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 3309 Concord Highway, Monroe, was charged with simple assault. She was held without bond. Court date: February 18
- ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 14260 Maple Hollow Lane, Charlotte, was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: February 18.
