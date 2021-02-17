Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 8 – February 14

Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:37 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 8

INCIDENT: An overdose was reported at 134 Hidden Trail, Apt. 1 Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 2491 Highway 421 S., Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at Highway 105 Mini Storage, 4955 NC Highway 105 South, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow Road, Newland, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 322 Clawson Street, Apt. 302, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 10221 Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 23.

February 9

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at the Mast Store Annex, 2918 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 205 Fox Run Ridge Drive, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 361 Kilarney Drive, Durham, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date” March 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of Boone was charged with second degree trespassing and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 231 Dark Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: March 23.

February 10

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 333 Willy Austin Road, Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 131 Martin Lane, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: February 24.

February 11

ARREST: A female suspect, 54, of 197 W. Court Street, Apt. 8, Marion, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer and fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 23.

February 12

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 420 Timber Creek Drive, Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 251 Rayfield Drive, Boone. A package was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 751 Pine Hill Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 2902 Rough and Ready Road, Whiteville, North Carolina, was charged with five counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 192 Fieldstream Drive, PT. 11, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 1.

February 13

INCIDENT: Felony larceny, possession of stolen property and assault by pointing a gun was reported at 200 Hickory Lane, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 2631 Old U.S. Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 3826 Fellowship Avenue, The Villages, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

February 14

INCIDENT: Larceny of a motor vehicle was reported at 227 Ray Hamby Lane, Deep Gap.

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 712 Old Harley Road, Banner Elk. The caller stated they found an ammo can suspected of containing dynamite.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 104 Hobert South Road, Zionville.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 8

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 565 Yosef Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at 137 Stoneybrook Court, Apt. 1, Boone. Two firearms, a cell phone, a laptop, a sushi knife and a wooden bowl were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 3218 Elk Creek Darby Road, Ferguson, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 30.

February 9

INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 419 Daniel Boone Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 23.

February 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 173 Graduate Lane, Apt. 319, Boone, was charged with liquor law violations and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: March 23.

February 11

INCIDENT: Credit card/ATM fraud was reported at Magic Cycles, 140 S. Depot Street, Unit 2, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a vehicle and drug/narcotic violations were reported at 226 Queen Street, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Shoe Dept. Encore at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A pair of Aztec RT boots were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 226 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 2278 Silverstone Road, Apt. 1, Zionville, was charged with shoplifting. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 534 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 23.

February 12

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 6591 Anthony’s Creek Road, Collettsville, North Carolina, was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 412 Oak Street, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of Boone was charged with trespassing and breaking and entering a place of worship. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 23.

February 13

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property and intimidation were reported at 141 Health Center Drive, Boone.

February 14

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 267 New Market Centre, Boone. A purse, gift cards, North Carolina driver’s license, social security card, debit cards and credit cards were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 499 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop at a red light. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 23.