Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 7-13
February 7
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 725 Tom Severt Road, Jefferson, was charged with providing fictitious information to an officer, displaying a fictitious registration tag and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 187 Moonfish Lane, Boone, was charged with assault and battery. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1458 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with an order for arrest. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,400. Court date: March 29.
February 8
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 128 Hidden Treasures Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 403 Penley Road, Lenoir, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of stolen property and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 173 Church Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 8.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest, driving left of center and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 3676 Highway 194, Sugar Grove, was charged with failure to return a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 16.
February 9
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2382 Rominger Road, Banner Elk.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 305 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with being a habitual felon. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 7.
February 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 1951 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with a civil order for arrest. Secured bond: $1,200. Court date: February 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 275 Hickory Lane, Boone, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 172 Clay Hodges Road, Apt. 2, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $506. Court date: March 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was held without bond. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 438 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $600. Court date: March 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 326 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $17,989. Court date: March 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 303 Walbury Drive, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 17.
February 11
INCIDENT: Simple assault and communicating threats were reported at 4190 Big Hill Road, Todd. A physical altercation between two males took place.
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone. The victim reported $200 stolen through Cash App.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 3010 Antioch Road, Mountain City, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest in a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 145 Valley River Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 1.
February 12
INCIDENT: A call for service for a cardiac arrest was reported at 250 Mabel School Road, Zionville.
ARREST: A female suspect, 55, of 6672 Roan Creek Road, Unit 4, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 231 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 29.
February 13
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 414 Billie Harris Street, Eden, was charged with speeding and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 29.
February 7
INCIDENT: Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 127 Park Street, Boone. A Fuji Nevada bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy A02s was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 231 N. Depot Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 5037 Beverly Drive, Indian Trail, was charged with resisting arrest and violating local ordinances. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: March 29.
February 8
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 164 Charlotte Ann Lane, Apt. E26, Boone, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 29.
February 9
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 320 Sunset Drive, Elk Park, was charged with having an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $500. Court date: March 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 775 Duke Whitaker Road, Mocksville, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 29.
February 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 4019 Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with having an outstanding warrant, resisting arrest, drug/narcotics violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 196 Boyden Road, Banner Elk, was charged with larceny, larceny of a credit card and two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $45,000. Court date: March 31.
February 11
INCIDENT: Animal cruelty was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 5708 Highway 19E, Newland, was charged with having an outstanding warrant, trespassing and simple assault. . Secured bond: $8,500. Court date: March 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 498 Main Street, Andrews, was charged with having an outstanding warrant violating a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 29.
February 12
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Howard Station, 268 Howard Street, Boone. A MacBook Pro was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 2417 Dora Drive, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. He was held without bond. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 733 Forest Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 29.
February 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at AT&T, 1760 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. An Apple series 6 watch was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 2748 Highland Hills Avenue, Apt. 41, Boone, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $23,000. Court date: March 29.
