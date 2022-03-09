Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 28-March 6
February 28
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 343 Mesa Circle, Unit 3, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with failure to appear for not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,074. Court date: March 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 120 Charles Miller Road, Todd, was charged with two orders for arrest. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $75,000. Court date: March 28.
March 1
INCIDENT: Attempted suicide was reported at 2535 Hardin Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 342 Orchard Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with three orders for arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 2.
March 2
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 644 Little Laurel Road, Boone. Diesel fuel was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 260 Summit Park Circle, Boone. Two firearms were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1025 Castleford Road, Boone was charged with an order for arrest for driving with a revoked license, an order for arrest for displaying a revoked tag and an order for arrest for driving with no liability insurance. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 5.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 840 Joe Parlier Road, Elk Park, was charged with a warrant for arrest for failing to return a hired motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: March 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of Boone, was charged with breaking and entering, damage to property and resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. Unsecured bond: $3,500. Court date: March 31.
March 3
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 127-B West Wood Lane, Boone. Computer hardware was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 9649 NC Highway 105, Unit 4, Banner Elk.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 271 Wallace Circle, Apt. C5, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 176 HUffman Drive, Vilas, was charged with two counts of assault on a female, injury to real property, breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and interfering with emergency communication. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 2208 Silverstone Road, Zionville, was charged with assault and battery and carrying a concealed weapon. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 3837 Highway 16 South, Wilkesboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 12.
March 4
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 298 Basswood Road, Banner Elk, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 8.
March 5
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 516 Mosley Mountain, Blowing Rock. A suspect broke a vehicle window.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: May 5.
February 28
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 231 N. Depot Street, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: April 14
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 14.
March 1
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Horizon Surgical, 166 Doctors Drive, Boone. A laptop was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the Rivers Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A Schwinn front bicycle tire and wheel assembly were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 53754 Highway 12, Frisco, North Carolina, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 20.
March 2
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Cheap Joes Art Stuff, 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone. Artistic supplies and accessories were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 733 Forest Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 24.
March 3
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Hickory Ridge Living History Museum, 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: A structure fire was reported at 320 N. Depot Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 205 Lake Road, Beech Mountain, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 12.
March 4
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hardin Park Elementary School, 361 Jefferson Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1864 Old Highway 421 S., Boone
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Chili’s, 1934 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Drugs were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 70, of 2748 Highway 105, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: April 14.
March 5
INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at Appalachian Brian Estates, 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 114 Palmer Street NW, Lenoir, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 31.
March 6
INCIDENT: A welfare check was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 208, Boone.
