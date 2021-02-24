Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 15 – February 21

Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:36 pm

The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. February 16

INCIDENT: Theft from a building was reported at the Watauga County Courthouse, 842 W. King Street, Boone. A laptop was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 270 Trivette Heights, Sugar Grove. A license plate was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 182 B.J. Drive, West Jefferson, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 136 Ivy Drive, Boone, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $4,100. Court date: March 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 415 Hemlock Road, Banner Elk, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a revoked license and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $58,000. Court date: March 29.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 752 Oscar Road, Zionville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: April 1.

February 17

ARREST: A female suspect, 53, of 4571 Rich Mountain Road, Boone, was charged with three counts of worthless check writing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 7038 Kennedy Drive, Trinity, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $30,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 167 Martin Lane, Boone, was issued a criminal summons. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 257 SPI Drive, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female. He was held without bond. Court date: March 23.

February 18

INCIDENT: A death was reported at 5560 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with two counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 27.

ARREST: A female suspect, 47, of 4982 Big Laurel Road, Creston, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond information and court date are unavailable.

February 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 790 Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: February 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 514 Guy Ford Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was held without bond. Court date: March 23.

February 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 131 S. Kinsale Drive, Boone. A heater was reported stolen.

February 21

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 164 Flame Azalea Drive, Blowing Rock. A guitar, nine rings, two necklaces and cash were reported stolen.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



February 15

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 148 Buena Vista Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A hoodie and pants were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Boone Tire Center, 1100 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A roof rack with a Soundcloud sticker on the front was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 117 Howard Campbell Road, Butler, Tennessee, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 23.

ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 117 Howard Campbell Road, Butler, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 23.

February 16

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 297 Cherry Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Pet Supplies Plus, 2575 Highway 105, Boone.

February 17

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 224 Yosef Drive, Boone. A snowboard, snowboard pants, a gray and blue jacket and black snowboarding boots were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 625 W. King Street, Boone.

February 18

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone. A social security card was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 3862 Hull Place, Lenoir, was charged with driving with a revoked license, failure to stop at a red light, hit and run, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: April 1.

February 19

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Tobacco, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Colored contact lenses were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 4832 Drummond Drive, Wilmington, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $100. Court date: March 1.

February 20

INCIDENT: A suspicious incident was reported at Dollar General, 140 Forest Hill Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 4756 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with providing fictitious information to an officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: April 1.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, o 128 Winter Drive, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 1.