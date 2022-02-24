Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 14-20
February 14
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 417 Courthouse Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 8763 NC HWY 105 S in Boone. Mail that contained checks was reported stolen.
February 15
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 200 HWY 67N in Trade, Tennessee, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 160 Lecka Lane in Banner Elk, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 18.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 7698 Meat Camp Rd. in Todd, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. Without bond. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 5106 Meat Camp Rd in Boone, was charged with an order for arrest for not paying child support. Secured bond: $444. Court date: March 21.
February 16
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 303 Tanner Road in Boone, was charged with a warrant for arrest for possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 29.
February 17
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 4712 Old US HWY 421 in Zionville.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 133 Castle Ln. in Zionville. A snow plow attachment was reported stolen off of a pickup truck.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 1443 Sugar Mt. Drive in Sugar Mountain, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 14.
February 18
INCIDENT: Larceny of a trailer was reported at 339 Tanner Rd. in Boone
INCIDENT: Arson was reported at 181 Cranberry Creek Ln. in Zionville.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 530 Troy Norris Road in Boone, was charged with failure to appear for not paying child support. Cash bond: $2,900. Court date: March 21
February 19
INCIDENT: A request for mutual aid from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was reported to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office seeking help locating a suspect.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 1294 Cloudrise Ln. in Banner Elk.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 550 West Randall Road in Deep Gap, was charged with second degree trespassing. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 305 Hicks Road in Sugar Grove, was charged with warrant for arrest, possession of a Schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: March 31.
February 14
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Rivers Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 2022 Union Grove Lane, Indian Trail, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 2.
February 15
INCIDENT: Assault was reported at Ransom Pub, 747 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: A fuel spill was reported at Friendship Honda of Boone, 1440 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Starbucks, 1700 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Honda CR-V was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 411 N. Adams Street, #8, Richmond, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 24.
February 16
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 935 State Farm Road, Boone.
February 17
INCIDENT: Credit card/Automatic teller machine fraud was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 891 W. King Street, Boone.
February 18
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Studio West Apartments, 125 Graduate Lane, Boone. Various non-perishable food, miscellaneous clothing from a washing machine, dish soap and paper towels were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at AJ’s Tire & Auto, 359 E. King Street, Boone. Two semi-truck tires were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Tobacco Shop, 2575 Hwy 105, #20, Boone. Vape pens were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Gastown, 168 Hardin Street, Boone. 750 ml of Barefoot Fruitscato wine was reported stolen.
February 19
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 1032 Perkins Place, Lenoir, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 926 Jordan V Cook Road, Boone, was charged with driving with an open container and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 31.
February 20
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Boone Bud, 1384 Hwy 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 131 Little Lyalls Road, Warrensville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence under the age of 21. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 31.
You must be logged in to post a comment.