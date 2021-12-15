Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 6 – December 12
December 6
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of Boone was charged with trafficking opium or heroin. Unsecured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 280 Sun View Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $12,500. Court date: December 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 23, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 473 Russell Beach Road, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $1,000. Court date: December 13.
December 7
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 382 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was issued a criminal summons. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 455 Willowdale Road, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Cash bond: $272. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 3070 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: January 27.
December 8
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 508 Elk RIver Road, Elk Park, was charged with sex offender employment violation. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 27.
December 11
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1971 Sampson Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 183 Woodpecker Lane, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with burning a building and second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 556 Mabel School Road, Zionville, was charged with six counts of failure to appear. Secured bond: $210,000. Court date: January 10.
December 12
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 511 Hemlock Hill Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 263 Skiles Way, Banner Elk. A commercial coffee maker was damaged.
December 6
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 567 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Tampering with a vehicle was reported at Bojangles, 1277 U.S. Highway421, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 171 Briar Forest View, Unit 17, West Jefferson, was charged with tampering with a vehicle. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 27.
December 7
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Bank of America, 1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1469 W. King Street, Apt. 307, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Headlamps, a green military-style duffel bag, a black and yellow spotlight and various clothing items were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Non-violent family offenses were reported to the Boone Police Department.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 27.
December 8
INCIDENT: Uttering forged instrument was reported at Watauga Opportunities, 642 Greenway Road, Boone. Money was obtained by means of a fraudulent check.
December 9
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 100 Mill Water Lane, Goose Creek, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
December 10
INCIDENT: Shoplifting and trespassing were reported at Hobby Lobby, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A Bachmann Stallion toy train set was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at Quality Inn, 840 E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at 171 Leola Street, Bone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of Boone was charged with trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
December 11
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Assorted jewelry items were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 130 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone. A pole saw was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 219 Mollies Branch Road, Newland, was charged with motor vehicle theft, having a fictitious license plate and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: January 27.
December 12
INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at 1600 Highway 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 10722 Rogalla Drive, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.
