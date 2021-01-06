Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 28 – January 3

Published Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 5:13 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. December 29

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 359 Hodges Gap Road, Boone. A punching bag was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 236 Sweet Water Lane, Vilas, was charged with violation of a court order. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with possession with the intent sell/deliver methamphetamine and maintaining place to manufacture/sell a controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date is unavailable.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 2251 Longhope Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and driving with a fictitious/altered title/registration card. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 690 Smith Road, Stoneville, North Carolina, was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15. Secured bond: $250,000. Court date: January 26.

December 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 376 Belfry Court, White Springs, Florida, was charged with driving under the influence. He was held without bond. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 130 Larry Winkler Drive, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 1314 Howards Creek Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a fictitious/altered registration tag. Secured bond: $60,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 10368 U.S. Highway 421, Ferguson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 8.

December 31

INCIDENT: Larceny of mail was reported at 206 Martin Lane, Boone. A 1923 Wheat Penny, 22 Wheat Pennies and an American Eagle Silver Dollar 2016 issue were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 4312 South Virginia Trail, Nags Head, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to real property. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: February 2.

January 1

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 114 Capuchin Drive, Sylva, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 23.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 459 Kelly Hill Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: February 8.

January 2

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 4807 U.S. Highway 321, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 4389 Rominger Road, Banner Elk, was charged with first-degree trespassing. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 124 Chisiam Trail Drive, Marion, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 660 Little Dry Run Road, Butler, Tennessee, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 380 Eller Road, Mountain City, was charged with two counts of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 8.

January 3

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 333 Winklers Creek Estates Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 3108 Valleywood Place, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: January 25.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



December 28

ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with resisting a public officer and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,750. Court date: January 28.

December 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 100 Pilgrims Way, Boone, was charged with credit card fraud. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication. He was held without bond. Court date: January 26.

December 30

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals, 2464 U.S. Highway 421 South, Boone. Business checks were reported stolen.

December 31

ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 7209 Gingercake Road, Newland, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 23.

January 1

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Skyline Terrace Apartments, 186 Terrace Lane, #3308, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Comfort Suites, 1184 Highway 105, Boone. Jewelry and a Garmin fitness watch were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 957 Rivers Street, Boone. A Glock model 43 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Tampering with a vehicle was reported at East Village Apartments, 397 Perkinsville Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT” Lost/Stolen property was reported at Food Lion, 350 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A purse was reported lost or stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 111 Grove Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 200 The Glens Boulevard, Banner Elk, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 8.

ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 23.

January 2

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1555 W. King Street, Apt. A, Boone. A white gold pin was reported stolen.