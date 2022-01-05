Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 27 – January 2
December 28
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 405 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A female suspect, 49, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 20.
December 29
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 181 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville, was charged with breaking or entering. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 324 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 54, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
December 30
ARREST: A female suspect, 45, of 200 Monarch Lane, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 16.
ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 3070 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building, second-degree trespassing, driving with a revoked license, driving with no insurance, possession of stolen goods and driving with no tag displayed. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: February 16.
December 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2470 Deerfield Road, Boone. Three packages were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 1243 Milton Moretz Road, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 103 McNabb Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Cash bond: $553. Court date: January 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1960 Deep Ford Road, Lansing, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay monies. Secured bond: $748. Court date: January 20.
January 1
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 149 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 231 N. Depot Street, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 28.
January 2
INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 756 Deck Hill Road, Boone. Numerous clothing items and household goods were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 46, of 8185 Highway 183, Newland, was charged with driving with a revoked license, driving with a fictitious tag and speeding. Secured bond: $11,000. Court date: February 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 137 Blue Ridge Avenue, Boone, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 176 Huffman Drive, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $750. Court date: February 16.
December 27
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old Highway 421 S., Boone.
December 28
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at State Employees Credit Union, 1470 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
December 29
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Friendship Auto & Marine, 2491 Highway 105, Boone.
December 30
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Common Good Co., 685 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 267 New Market Boulevard, Boone. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, 374 Industrial Park Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Indecent exposure was reported on Buena Vista Drive in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 285 Wood Circle, Apt. 3, Boone, was arrested with three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: January 24.
December 31
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 732 Rainbow Road, Mountain City, was charged with resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $500. Court date: February 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 553 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was arrested with one outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 26.
January 1
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and a phone charger were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 130 Sunset Drive, Boone. An iPhone 12 Pro was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2140 Neuse Road, New Bern, was charged with resisting arrest. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 203 Gentle Winds Drive, St. Paul’s, NC, was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a concealed gun and liquor law violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: February 16.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 812 Fox Hollow Road, Mountain City, was charged with larceny and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 27.
You must be logged in to post a comment.