Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 20 – December 27
December 20
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 100 N. Pine Run Road, Boone. A directional boring head for underground fiber optic cable was reported stolen.
December 22
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with not paying child support and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 2338 Lumpkin Branch Road, Mountain City, was charged with second-degree trespassing. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: February 17.
ARREST: A female suspect, 52, of 269 Pebbles Lane, Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 402 Moore Ridge Road, Traphill, was charged with felony probation violation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: January 10.
December 23
ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 194 Sweetwater Lane, Vilas, was charged with speeding and reckless driving to endanger. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 359-B Tracy Circle, Boone, was charged with speeding and reckless driving to endanger. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: January 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 8463 Highway 221, Blowing ROck, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 4.
December 24
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 4712 Old US Highway 421, Zionville. The victim reported someone stealing her wallet that contained $200 from her purse.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: January 27.
December 26
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 6828 Landingham Drive, Willow Spring, North Carolina, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: February 16.
December 27
INCIDENT: Breaking and/or entering and indecent exposure were reported at 229 Cranberry Creek Lane, Zionville.
ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 4938 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 573 Brown Hollow Road, Creston, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a fictitious tag, driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving a motor vehicle with no registration. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 28.
ARREST: A female suspect, 60, of 3228 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $750. Court date: January 28.
December 20
INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at The Rock Sports Bar and Grill, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with trespassing and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 27
December 21
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at College Place Apartments, 523 Meadowview Drive, Apt. D-105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 693 Perry Presnell Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to burn headlights/taillights, drug/narcotics violations and drug equipment violations. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
December 22
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Ransom Pub, 747 W. King Street, Boone. A snap bag, currency and identification documents were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at F.A.R.M. Cafe, 617 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Advance Auto Parts, 1335 U.S. Highway 421, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Snyder Apartments, 1340 W. King Street, Boone. A CRKT folding knife, Apple wireless earbuds, prescription antibiotics and money were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 319 Old Bristol Road, Boone. Money, a wall block charger, Rayban sunglasses, Apple AirPods, a Nike shirt and a Nike hoodie were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Meadow Hill Apartments, 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone. A wallet, Wells Fargo debit card, driver’s license and money were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 51 Tanglewood Drive, Swannanoa, was charged with interfering with emergency communication, trespassing and burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: January 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 6400 Skyline Drive, Charlotte, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and secret peeping. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: January 28.
December 23
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 1039 Jerry Poovey Lane, Lincolnton, was charged with resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment violations and having three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $32,500. Court date: January 27.
December 24
ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 6301 Colwell Boulevard, Irving, Texas, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: February 18.
December 25
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 330 Appalachian Drive, Boone.
