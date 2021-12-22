Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, December 13 – December 19

No reports are available this week from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
- December 13
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Los Arcoiris Mexican Grill, 168 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Inhaling toxic vapors was reported at 349 Leola Street, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at The Lofts in Boone, 361 University Hall Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 499 Howards Creek Road, Apt. 1, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and hit and run. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with inhaling toxic vapors, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: January 27.
- December 14
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 212 Fieldstream Drive, Apt. 5, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
- December 15
- INCIDENT: Communicating threats, simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Comfort Suites, 1184 Highway 105, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 140 Gateway Drive, Apt. 101, Boone.
- INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 370 Jefferson Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 40, of 13261 NC Highway 194, Lansing, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 309 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with aggravated assault. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 27.
- December 16
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Blue Ridge Ear, Nose and Throat, 870 State Farm Road, Suite 101, Boone. Prescription pills were reported stolen.
- December 17
- INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 245 Crest Drive, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 335 Junaluska Road, Boone.
- December 18
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 78 Linden Avenue, Asheville, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: January 11.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1790 US Highway 421, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: January 24.
- December 19
- INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
- INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Pedalin’ Pig, 2968 Highway 105, Suite A, Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: January 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 1469 W. King Street, Apt. 606, Boone, was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, drug/narcotic violations, stolen property offenses and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: January 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing, shoplifting and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: January 27.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: January 28.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 617 Devine Street, Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: January 27.
