Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 30 – September 5
August 30
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2765 Linville Creek Road, Vilas. An ankle monitoring device was reportedly damaged.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building was reported at 550 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 382 Broadstone Road, Banner Elk. A FedEx truck damaged a property owner’s deck.
September 1
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 437 Welcome Home Church Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with larceny of ginseng and failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,700. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 3319 Mt. Wesley Church Road, Stony Point, North Carolina, was charged with larceny of ginseng. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 303 Linda Lane, Boone, was charged with making harassing phone calls. She was issued a criminal summons to appear in court September 3.
September 2
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 9584 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap. A lockbox with keys to a house and gate were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 334 Locust Lane, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1126 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Mooresboro, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 145-A, E. Cove Lane, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 334 Faculty Street, Apt. B, Boone, was charged with making a threatening phone call. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 2.
September 3
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1848 Forest Grove Road, Vilas. The victim reported her neighbor hitting her vehicle while she was at work.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 188 Bernard Bledsoe Lane, Apt. C, Todd, was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 1.
September 4
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 756 Fallview Lane, Unit 2, Boone. $1,000 in cash was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at 129 Edna Street, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 112 Blue Bonnet Drive, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
September 5
INCIDENT: A welfare check was conducted at 659 Charlie Thompson Road, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Assault by pointing a gun and breaking and entering a building were reported at 101 Red Feather Trail, Boone. The victim reported someone entering his home and pointing a firearm at him.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 5200 US Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 515 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 12.
August 30
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at First National Bank, 2111 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at the Boone ABC Store, 2067 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A sign was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at Night Secrets, 1126 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
August 31
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at AutoZone, 1275 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Cash was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone. A wallet, money, two debit cards and various identification documents were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Sunshine Coin Laundry, 1230 State Farm Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 314 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 109, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 4221 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: October 1.
September 1
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 180 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 680 Timberlake Drive, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and a brake light violation. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
September 2
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 150 Church Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 578 Grover Reece Road, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with liquor law violations, weapon law violations, drug equipment violations, intimidation and resisting arrest. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: October 1.
September 3
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Hungry Howie’s, 668 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 64, of 198 Elk Street, Newland, was charged with driving with a revoked license and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: November 12.
September 4
INCIDENT: Assault was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 177 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a court order. He was held without bond. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 133 Jasper Lane, West Jefferson, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 180 Vanscoy Circle, West Jefferson, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 12.
September 5
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A wheel lock was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering and simple assault were reported at Riverwalk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 241 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 316, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. He was releaesed on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 17.
