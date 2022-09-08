Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 29, 2022 through September 4, 2022
August 30
ARREST: A male suspect, 61, was charged with 2nd degree kidnapping, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and AWDW in presence of a minor. No bond. Court date information is unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, from Sugar Grove was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 21.
August 31
INCIDENT: Harassing phone calls were reported at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, located at 184 Hodges Gap Rd. in Boone. Suspect was reported continually calling the Sheriff’s office staff cussing and hanging up.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, was charged with assault on a female at 246 Hodges and Miller Rd. in Blowing Rock. No bond. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: An Ashe County male suspect, 53, was charged with DWI and a probation violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: October 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, from Lansing was charged with a probation violation. Bond and court date information is unavailable.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, from Vilas was charged with driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date information is unavailable.
September 1
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 112 Canter Rd. in Todd. A trailer from the caller’s residence was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A landlord harassing a tenant was reported at 190 Bettys Cir. in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, from Zionville was charged with a warrant for an arrest. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 23.
September 2
INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Road in Boone. Scratches on car from dogs at the residence were reported.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, from Asheville was charged with kidnapping. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: October 21.
September 3
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding to elude arrest. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: October 21.
September 4
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Cottages of Boone, located at 100 Fallview Lane. Suspects defeated a parking boot and left the scene taking the boot with them.
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, from Boone was charged with larceny of motor fuel. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 20.
September 5
INCIDENT: Fleeing to elude arrest was reported at the Dollar General in Zionville, located at 12370 US HWY 421 N.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, from Boone was charged with simple assault. Bond information is unavailable. Court date: September 23.
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, from Charlotte was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, from Charlotte was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, from Concord was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, from Hickory was charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 21.
September 6
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, from Boone was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $14,000. Court date: September 21.
August 29
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported on Orchard St. in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, was charged with trespassing and FTA/FTC at 338 Brook Hollow Rd. in Boone. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 29.
August 30
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at the Holiday Inn Express in Boone, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Rd.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr. in Boone. A pair of prescription glasses, Samsung headphones, an Amazon Kindle, and a black faux leather purse were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 43, was charged with simple assault at 1934 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone. No bond. Court date: October 21.
ARREST: A suspect, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods at 1787 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 21.
August 31
INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at Big Lots, located at 233 New Market Blvd. in Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense and theft from a motor vehicle were reported at Circle K, located at 1996 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone. A Truist Bank credit card, consumable goods, wallets, and identity documents were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported at 828 Dogwood Rd. in Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, was charged with burglary/breaking & entering, false pretenses/swindle/confidence game, and possession of stolen goods at 259 Furman Rd. in Boone. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 20.
September 2
INCIDENT: Animal cruelty was reported at Boone Mall, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Rd.
September 3
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 350 Watauga Village Dr. in Boone. A Crown Royal bag, black phone with orange lining on keypad, wallet, and various cards including a VA card, Medicare card, and debit/credit cards were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Two counts of simple assault and two counts of communicated threats were reported at Carolina Pizza Co., located at 454 W. King St. in Boone
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault at 454 W. King St. in Boone. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 20.
September 4
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Circle K, located at 771 Blowing Rock Rd. in Boone.
INCIDENT: Extortion/Blackmail was reported at The Finmore, located at 241 Shadowline Dr. in Boone.
