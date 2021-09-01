Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 23 – August 29
August 23
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Brushy Fork Auto Service, 1669 US Highway 421 North, Boone. A catalytic converter was cut off and stolen from a Honda.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 174 Youngs Drive, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 598 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 3.
August 24
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1494 Mabel School Road, Zionville. Three goats were taken from a fenced in area.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 205 Canterbury Lane, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 5899 Pine Swamp Road, Sparta, was brought in on an order for arrest. Secured bond: $4,500. Court date: October 4.
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1354 Hopewell Church Road, Boone, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, driving a vehicle with no insurance and littering. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: October 12.
August 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 328 Cloudrise Lane, Banner Elk. Mail was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 656 Ski Mountain Road, Blowing Rock. Dewalt drill batteries, a nail gun, a cordless angle grinder and a toolbag were reported stolen from the back of a truck.
August 26
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 11075 US Highway 421 North, Zionville. A laptop, surge protector, printer power cord, costume jewelry, two pearl necklaces and medicine were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 155 South Road, Todd. A Holley 4-barrel carburetor was reported stolen from a garage.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 2228 N. Pine Run, Boone, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 12.
August 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 124 Sable Drive, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 1.
August 28
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 220 Jim Penley Road, Boone. The rear windshield of a car was broken.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 1180 Old US Highway 80, Gold Hill, was charged with a noise ordinance violation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 789 W. 8th Street, Kannapolis, was charged with a noise ordinance violation. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 48, of 483 Ranson Street, Unit N, Blowing Rock, was issued a summons for school attendance violation. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 12.
August 29
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 287 Smith Street, Vilas, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 382 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: October 1.
August 23
ARREST: A female suspect, 50, of 334 Faculty Street, Apt. B, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 16.
August 24
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering were reported at Mountaineer Village, 509 Yosef Drive, Boone. Numerous tools were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Riverswalk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A Diamondback bike was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Goodwill, 237 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. Various clothing items were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 12.
August 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Greenway Commons, 499 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone. A parking boot was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Apt. 335, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of Boone was charged with trespassing. Unsecured bond: $1,500. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 124 Rockefeller Court, Goldsboro, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $51,000. Court date: October 12.
ARREST: A female suspect, 58, of 305 Phoenix Drive, Lansing, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 16.
August 26
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 183 Summer Drive, Boone. Two bicycles were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering were reported at Oasis, Inc., 224 Birch Street, #4, Boone. A leather binder and a credit/debit card were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 263 Charlie Thompson Road, Vilas, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 12.
August 27
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 334 Faculty Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 323 Mountain Aire Lane, Apt. B, Boone. Mail and a book were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 166 Winkler’s Meadow, Boone. A Trek bicycle and bike lock were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with a probation violation. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 9.
August 28
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 125 Graduate Lane, Boone. A North Carolina vehicle registration plate was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of Boone was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
August 29
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Skyline Terrace Apartments, 141 Terrace Lane, Boone.
