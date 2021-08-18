Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 2 – August 15
August 2
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 9452 NC Highway 105, Banner Elk. Vandalism was reported.
INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1671 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas. A Triple T Pumping portapotty was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 206 Martin Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 522 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone. Two mailboxes were damaged.
August 3
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 615 Green Knob Mountain Road, Boone.
August 4
ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 240 Meadowhill Drive, Apt. 403, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 2.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 945 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing and making harassing phone calls. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 3.
August 5
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 420 Winebarger Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 4019 US Highway 421, Vilas, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of cocaine and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A female suspect, 61, of 258 Woodstown Road, Fleetwood, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: September 3.
August 8
INCIDENT: Fleeing/Eluding arrest was reported at 154 Calloway Road, Boone.
August 9
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 9266 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license and speeding. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 3.
August 11
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 575 Laurel Branch Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond information and court date are unavailable.
August 12
ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 286 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was charged with failure to pay monies. Secured bond: $203. Court date: September 9.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1203 Laurel Fork Road, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1251 Ray Brown Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 17.
ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 321 Cross Mountain Road, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 1100 Brown Road, Knoxville, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: September 3.
August 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1115 Deck Hill Road, Unit B, Boone. Two surfboards, tools and tactical gear were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 5227 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: September 22.
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 202 Shoun Street, Mountain City, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 12.
August 14
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 16.
August 15
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 154 Westside Drive, Boone. The victim reported being assaulted at a party.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 19 Goldenrod Drive, Carthage, was charged with consuming alcohol by someone 19 or 20 years old and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.
August 9
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 263 Woodring Circle, Boone, was charged with second-degree trespassing and had an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 3
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 1767 Drakes Creek Road, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: September 3.
August 10
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Boone Drug, 345 Deerfield Road, Boone. 20 oxycodone pills were reported stolen.
August 11
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Boone Police Department, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 187 Cecil Miller Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: September 23.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 1125 NC Highway 194, Boone, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was held without bond. Court date: October 1.
August 12
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 187 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.
August 13
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Kingswood Condominiums, 229 E. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 151 Howard Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 169 Possum Hollar Trail, Crumpler, was charged with driving under the influence. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 1.
August 14
INCIDENT: Credit card fraud was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 23, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at the parking deck of The Standard, 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A silver Trek bicycle was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, littering, destruction of criminal evidence and simple assault. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1805 Goldleaf Court, Apex, was charged with liquor law violations, reckless driving to endanger, driving under the influence and driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 500 Cope Creek Road, Sylva, was charged with destruction of criminal evidence, drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, simple assault and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: October 1.
