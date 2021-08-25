Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, August 16 – August 22
August 16
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 303 Linda Lane, Vilas. Two laptops, an Android tablet and a karaoke machine were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 2300 Russ Cornett Road, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 190 Ridgeview Drive, Apt. 206, Boone, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. She was held without bond. Court date: September 15.
August 17
INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering a motor vehicle were reported at 161 Oak Street, Boone. A Walther semi-automatic handgun with three magazines and a Swiss Army Knife were reported stolen.
August 18
INCIDENT: Breaking or entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 303 Clint Norris Road, Apt. 1, Boone. Plywood and two sheets of sheetrock were damaged.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Road, Boone. A Honda CRV was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 293 Red Maple Lane, Boone, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: November 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 1519 Old Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: September 17.
August 19
INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at 4417 NC Highway 105, Boone. A catalytic converter was cut and stolen off of a van.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 78 Tuttle Lane, Newland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 218 Old Mountain Road, Banner Elk, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 17.
ARREST: A male suspect, 55, of 1150 Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence and resisting a public officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 107-1 Marion Cornett Road, Boone, was charged with injury to personal property. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 24.
August 20
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 352 Mast Gap Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with second-degree trespassing. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.
August 16
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 3269 Cranberry Springs Road, Fleetwood, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 502 Green Street, Boone, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, drug/narcotic violations and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: November 12.
August 17
INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at Townplace Suites, 1110 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A fixed blade knife with sheath was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 739 Queen Street, Boone.
August 18
INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at Dortch’s Tire, 1790 Highway 421, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of Boone was charged with simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: October 1
August 19
INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 499 Winkler’s Creek Road, Boone. A Trek bicycle and bike lock were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Wine to Water, 747 W. King Street, Boone. $1,900 worth of gift cards were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 188 Herring Loop, Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Greenhill Condominiums, 800 Meadowview Drive, Boone. A Suzuki Intruder 1400 motorcycle was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 188 Herring Loop, Apt. 304, Boone, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 1.
August 20
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at River Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. A bicycle was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: A missing person was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 2147 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at River Walk Apartments, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Boone. River Walk yard signs and a River Walk “Welcome Home” banner were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 3.
ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 6632 Brynwood Drive, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: October 12.
August 21
INCIDENT: Damage to personal property was reported at 219 Crossing Way, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 209 Wood Circle, Boone.
August 22
ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 634 Watauga River Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a weapon on school property. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 1.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 11213 Tumeric Court, Charlotte, was charged with simple assault and resisting a public officer. She was held without bond. Court date: October 1.
You must be logged in to post a comment.