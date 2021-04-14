Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 5 – April 11

Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 3:28 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 5

INCIDENT: Injury to personal property was reported at 242 Poplar Creek Estates Drive, Todd. The victim reported someone slashed her tire.

INCIDENT: An attempted breaking or entering was reported at 124 Eagle Roost Run, Boone.

INCIDENT: Graffiti vandalism was reported at Proffit’s Grove Church, 3200 Meat Camp Road, Boone. Chalk was used to write explicit language on the asphalt.

ARREST: A male suspect of 138 Foundation Court #308, Mooresville, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was held without bond. Court date: April 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 11283 Highway 421 South, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 73, of 1750 Watertank Road, Fleetwood, was charged with driving without a license and failure to appear. Secured bond: $5,500. Court date: May 12.

April 6

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 3070 Wildcat Road, Deep Gap, was charged with indecent liberties with a child and facilitating a minor’s prostitution. Secured bond: $150,000. Court date: May 25.

April 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 385 Locust Gap Road, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $16,273. Court date: April 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license and speeding. Secured bond: $300. Court date: April 26.

April 8

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 254 Seminole Trail, Elk Park, was charged with a felony parole violation. He was held without bond. Court date is unavailable.

April 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 Roger Street, Wilkesboro, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 176 Huffman Road, Vilas, was charged with probation violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 14.

ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 2251 Longhope Road, Todd, was charged with larceny by changing the price tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 5.

ARREST: A male suspect, 51, of 225 Bens Way, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol and driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 28.

April 10

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 319 Clyde Townsend Road, Boone. Lawn equipment was reported damaged.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 534 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 20, of 2009 Ira Road, Efland, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 28.

April 11

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1951 Silverstone Road, Zionville. A 4×8 two-wheel trailer was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 268 Melody Lane, West Jefferson, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $7,000. Court date: May 28.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 5

INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Speedway, 1256 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Money was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 41, of 1054 Horsebottom Road, Banner Elk was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 25.

April 6

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. $400 was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 246 Kenwood Drive, Fayetteville, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 14.

April 7

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 415 Mill Ridge, Foscoe, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 1547 Indian Meadows Drive, Franklin, was charged with fondling. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 30.

April 8

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone. A green iPhone 12 Mini with a purple case was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 194 Summer Drive, Boone.

April 9

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Modern Toyota of Boone, 225 Modern Drive, Boone.

INCIDENT: Second-degree trespassing was reported at Verizon, 1822 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Courtyard by Marriott, 1050 Highway 105, Room 330, Boone. A cellphone, android charger and money were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 153 Crossing Way, Apt. 405, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding service. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 25.

April 10

INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at 309 Meadow Hill Drive, Apt. 26, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 128 Zeb Street, Apt. A207, Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 1325 S. Collegiate Drive, Apt. 202 F, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of Boone was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 25.

April 11

INCIDENT: Aggravated assault was reported at Waffle House, 881 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Rivers Street Ale House, 957 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 1151 Byrd Ridge Road, North Wilkesboro, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 25.