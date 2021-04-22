Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 12 – April 18

Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 3:18 pm

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 13

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2385 N.C. Highway 88, Zionville. Two chainsaws, a drill, driver and angle grinder were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect 23, of 221 Sharon Avenue NW, Lenoir, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 18.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 1092 Highway 194, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. She was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 18.

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 270 IJ Bingham Place, Boone, was charged with misuse of the 911 system. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 30.

April 14

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 12087 U.S. Highway 421, Unit 1, Zionville. A registration number plate was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 132 Arnold Road, Mountain City, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and fleeing/eluding arrest. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 28.

April 15

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Tractor Supply, 2221 Old U.S. Highway 421, Boone. 15 Carhartt hats were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 476 Hardaman Circle, Boone, was charged with breaking or entering and injury to real property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 28.

April 17

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 335 Cool Woods Drive, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 147 Sarah Lane, Apt. 2, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.

April 18

INCIDENT: A roadside fire was reported at Hilltop Drive-In, 278 George Wilson Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Illegal dumping was reported at 5510 Old U.S. Highway 421, Zionville.



The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.



April 12

INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Circle K, 2968 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at Meadow Hill Apartments, 219 Meadow Hill Drive, Boone.

April 13

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 134 Summer Drive, Boone. A Makita/Dewalt compound saw was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Apple Tree Apartments, 150 Burrell Street, Boone. $600 and a 9mm handgun was reported stolen.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 3317 Crestmount Drive, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 28.

April 14

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Greenway Baptist Church, 880 Greenway Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 10 High Country Lanes, 261 Boone Heights Drive, Boone. A jacket was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Café Portofino, 970 Rivers Street, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 1983 Topia Road, Piney Creek, was charged with breaking/entering a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 41, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was brought in on two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $8,000. Court date: May 10.

April 15

INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at Circle K, 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

April 16

INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 2043 Highway 105, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at TownePlace Suites, 1110 Meadowview Drive, Room 107, Boone. A debit card was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 5631 Banner Elk Highway, Elk Park, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.

April 17

INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at Wells Fargo, 958 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Dollar Tree, 276 Watauga Village Drive, Suite B, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 12647 Bluestem Lane, Charlotte, was charged with pulling false fire alarms. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A female suspect, 36, of 886 Hawkins Loop, Hurdle Mills, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence and nonviolent family offenses. Unsecured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 25.

April 18

INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 156 Tulip Tree Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. A Taurus G-2 handgun was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 140 Yellow Brick Road, Todd, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: May 27.