Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 12 – April 18

Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:36 pm

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Nathan Ham



The following was provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. April 19

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 123 Arnold Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $110,000. Court date: May 25.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 126 Greer Briar Road, Boone, was brought in on an outstanding warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 7.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 104 Woodridge Road, Banner Elk, was charged with felony assault by strangulation. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 26.

ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 2455 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with driving while impaired and carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 25.

April 20

INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at 130 Turkey Knob, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 145B East Cove Lane, Boone, was charged with assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and injury to personal property. He was held without bond. Court date: May 25.

April 21

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 4076 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at RD’s Mercantile and Gas, 9258 Highway 421 North, Vilas.

INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 305 Yuma Lane, Deep Gap. A catalytic converter was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 251 Hampton Glad Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with breaking and entering and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 28.

April 22

INCIDENT: A call for service for an unresponsive individual was reported at 111 Pineberry Lane, Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 202 Willow Mountain Drive, Vilas. Eight bottles of wine, a bottle of tequila, a bottle of whiskey, an Xbox 1 and two door locks were reported stolen. A yard chair was broken and burned.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 388 Vannoy Lane, Boone. A Taurus PT740 was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny of a trailer was reported at Grandfather Campground, 125 Riverside Drive, Banner Elk. A Haulmark 6-foot by 12-foot trailer was reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 424 Hickory Lane, Boone. $400 was reported stolen.

April 24

ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 474 Hawthorne Road, Elkin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and being an out-of-state fugitive. Secured bond: $35,000. Court date: June 30.

ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 234 Parsons Road, Wilkesboro, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine trafficking opium or heroin and possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance. Secured bond: $69,000. Court date: May 28.

April 25

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Mystery Hill, 129 Mystery Hill Lane, Blowing Rock. An iPhone XR was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 513 19 th Street NW, Hickory, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order He was held without bond. Court date: June 18.

Street NW, Hickory, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order He was held without bond. Court date: June 18. ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 3219 Lindsay Road, Raeford, North Carolina, was charged with resisting a public officer. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: June 30.





The following was provided by the Boone Police Department.

