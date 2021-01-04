Suspect Arrested Following Shooting that Left One Man Dead in Ashe County Saturday Evening

Published Monday, January 4, 2021 at 12:33 pm

Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of a Reginald Steve Elledge for the shooting death of Leonicio Ramos Guerrero in the Fleetwood area.

At approximately 7:40 P.M. on Saturday, January 2, Ashe County 911 Dispatch received a call advising that an adult male had just shot another adult male at a home in the 400 block of Little Gap Road. The caller advised telecommunicators that the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Law enforcement officers were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle. West Jefferson Police Officer Mike Miller observed a vehicle matching the description pull into the parking lot of Lowe’s hardware in West Jefferson where Miller was able to stop the vehicle and take Elledge into custody without incident.

Elledge, 45, was transported to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office for futher investigative questioning. The investigation lead to his arrest for Homicide. Mr. Elledge is currently being held without bond in the Ashe Couty Detention Center.

Photos courtesy of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office