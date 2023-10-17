Police Chase Ends in Crash

On October 17th, 2023, shortly before 10:00 am, the Boone Police attempted to stop a vehicle on NC Highway 105, that was reported as stolen. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled resulting in a chase that ended in a vehicle crash outside the Boone city limits on Blowing Rock Rd. near Niley Cook Rd. Both occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot following the crash and were quickly apprehended.

Lewis Woods, age 53, of Albany, Georgia; and Jessica Newkirk, age 37, of Lawrenceville, Georgia were arrested.

The crash involved the suspect vehicle only and no emergency services personnel were involved or were injured.

The Boone Police Department would like to thank the Watauga Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics for the prompt response.

