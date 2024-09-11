Outsmart the Scammers: Cybersecurity and Fraud Awareness Panel Discussion Sept. 18

Incidents of fraud are on the rise, and scammers’ tactics are becoming more complex. No one is immune! That’s why it’s important to educate yourself about fraud.
Learn important strategies to help protect yourself and the ones you love. We’ll share:
- How to spot red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter
- Where to turn in the event you or a loved one is targeted
- Steps you can take to help protect yourself and your loved ones
Panel will include Boone Police Department, Watauga Sheriff’s Department, and External Financial Fraud Investigator Tommy Crosby
Date and Time: September 18, 6:00pm – 7:30pm
(Doors Open/Dinner starts at 5:30pm, Program begins at 6:00pm)
Location: High Country Home Builders Association,
755 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, NC
Free to attend the program but registration is requested
Dinner: pizza and drinks (soda and water)
To register contact Dorinda by September 16
at 828-264-0642 or Dorinda.Bouboulis@EdwardJones.com
Hosted by Edward Jones Advisors Jason Sirmon and Tyler Moore
147 Meadowview Drive, Boone, NC 28607