Outsmart the Scammers: Cybersecurity and Fraud Awareness Panel Discussion Sept. 18

Incidents of fraud are on the rise, and scammers’ tactics are becoming more complex. No one is immune! That’s why it’s important to educate yourself about fraud.

Learn important strategies to help protect yourself and the ones you love. We’ll share:

How to spot red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter

Where to turn in the event you or a loved one is targeted

Steps you can take to help protect yourself and your loved ones

Panel will include Boone Police Department, Watauga Sheriff’s Department, and External Financial Fraud Investigator Tommy Crosby

Date and Time: September 18, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

(Doors Open/Dinner starts at 5:30pm, Program begins at 6:00pm)

Location: High Country Home Builders Association,

755 NC Highway 105 Bypass, Boone, NC

Free to attend the program but registration is requested

Dinner: pizza and drinks (soda and water)

To register contact Dorinda by September 16

at 828-264-0642 or Dorinda.Bouboulis@EdwardJones.com

Hosted by Edward Jones Advisors Jason Sirmon and Tyler Moore

147 Meadowview Drive, Boone, NC 28607

