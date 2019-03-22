High Country Crime Stoppers Seek Public’s Help

Published Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:24 pm

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Timothy John “TJ” Trivette. Mr. Trivette is a 36 year old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’0” tall and weighs approximately 185lbs. Mr. Trivette was last seen by his family on Wednesday March 13th 2019 and was wearing black or dark colored pants, a dark colored shirt, and had a beard. Mr. Trivette’s vehicle was located unoccupied near the Guy Ford bridge. If you have spoken with, or seen Mr. Trivette since March 13th 2019, please contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (828)-264-3761.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at 828-264-3761. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

