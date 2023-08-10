Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, July 31-August 6, 2023

July 31
- INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 861 Presnell School Rd. in Banner Elk. A power pole/transformer was reported damaged.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 28, from Boone, was charged with an order for an arrest for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: October 3. Written promise. Court date: August 18.
August 1
- ARREST: A male suspect, 63, from Todd, was charged with second degree trespassing. Written promise. Court date: August 18.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 40, from Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Court date: August 17.
August 2
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, from Boone, was charged with violation of a court order and failure to appear. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: September 8.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 27, from Boone, was charged with a warrant for an arrest for possession of marijuana and simple possession of a schedule II-controlled substance. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 22.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 46, from Boone, was charged with child support. Secured bond: $3,363. Court date: August 23.
August 3
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2308 Mountain Dale Rd. in Vilas. A flag from the cemetery was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 21, from Kernersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place with a controlled substance, and an open container alcohol violation. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: August 25.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 48, from Boone, was charged with trespassing of real property. Secured bond: $750. Court date: September 8.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 30, from Elizabethton, TN, was charged with driving with a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: September 8.
August 4
- INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 296 Hickory Ln. in Boone. Lawn/Yard/Garden equipment was reported damaged.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 29, from Boone, was charged with injury to real property. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: September 8.
August 5
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, from Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: September 8.
August 6
July 31
- INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 1950 Blowing Rock Rd. Money was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: A civil dispute was reported on Hayes St.
- ARREST: A female suspect, 57, from Banner Elk, was charged with liquor law violations, drug equipment violations, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: September 22.
August 1
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1500 Blowing Rock Rd. A brown and black leather bifold with $60 cash, debit/credit cards, ID, photos, and an AirTag inside was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, from Granite Falls, was charged with liquor law violations and resisting arrest/hinder & delay. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 22.
August 3
- INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at the Verizon store, located at 1822 Blowing Rock Rd.
- INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/forgery was reported at Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Dr.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 51, from Boone, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder & delay. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: September 8.
August 4
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Dr. Consumable goods were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Forgery was reported at Boone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located at 2282 HWY 105.
August 5
- ARREST: A male suspect, 46, from Boone, was charged with drunkenness, trespassing of real property, and impeding traffic. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 8.
August 6
- INCIDENT: An arson/fire investigation was reported on Queen St.
